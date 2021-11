Question: Opponents of public access at the former Rocky Flats nuclear weapons plant have taken their case to a federal appeals court. Your take?. The Bulletin of Atomic Scientists has moved the Dooms Day Clock to 100 seconds before midnight. Midnight being total nuclear apocalypses and end of life as we know it. The Clock is a universally recognized symbol of the world’s vulnerability to annihilation by nuclear weapons, climate change, and other disruptive technologies. This is the closest the clock has been to midnight since its inception in 1945 — by comparison, in 1991, at the end of the Cold War, the Clock was at 17 minutes to midnight.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 3 DAYS AGO