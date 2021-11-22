2021 Hungerthon: Help WCBS 880 and WhyHunger end hunger in America for good

Join WCBS Newsradio 880 and WhyHunger in fighting for everyone’s right to nutritious food through Hungerthon , the annual campaign to raise funds and awareness to end hunger in the U.S. for good.

Hunger is not a new problem in America. COVID-19 has only exacerbated the social injustices that have long existed at the root of hunger, from racism to the lack of a living wage. Nutritious food is one of our most basic human rights, yet 38 million Americans – including 1.5 million New Yorkers - are struggling to get food on the table. This holiday season, join the movement to create hope.

Every year the Hungerthon community - radio personalities, listeners, celebrities and supporters like you - come together to fight hunger through exclusive online auctions, social media activation and live radio broadcasts. Last year, for the 5th year in a row, WCBS Newsradio 880 helped raise over $1 million dollars to fuel lasting solutions to hunger in New York and across America. Take action to help nourish people in immediate need and address the underlying issues at the root of hunger.

Join WCBS Newsradio 880 and take action now:

• Donate online. Nutritious food is a human right! Donate now at hungerthon.org to help WhyHunger nourish people today and build a future free from hunger.

• Give a gift with meaning! Donate and select from the signature line of meaningful Hungerthon gifts including a Bruce Springsteen “The Rising” Hoodie and Tee, a John Lennon “Imagine There’s No Hunger” Tee and Tye Die Scarf, a Harry Chapin Vintage Tee and more.

• Bid now to win exclusive celebrity auction items and priceless experiences from your favorite musicians, athletes, WCBS Newsradio 880 hosts and personalities .

• TUNE IN : Just ahead of Thanksgiving, on Tuesday, Nov. 23rd, WhyHunger will host its annual Live Hungerthon Day on WCBS Newsradio 880 featuring interviews, auctions, exclusive Hungerthon merchandise and more.

Donations are accepted online at Hungerthon.org or, on Nov 23rd only, via our live Hungerthon hotline at 1-800-5-HUNGRY

• Join us in spreading the word online using #Hungerthon and #GiveThanksgiving

Funds raised from WhyHunger’s Hungerthon will support community-based solutions to hunger in New York and across the U.S. that nourish people in immediate need and address the underlying issues at the root of hunger.

WhyHunger is a 4-star charity, with the highest rating for excellence in fiscal management, accountability and transparency from America’s leading independent charity evaluator, Charity Navigator, and a 46-year track record of success. 90 cents of every dollar raised goes directly to programmatic work, so when you donate to WhyHunger’s Hungerthon you can be sure your money is spent responsibly and with the greatest impact.

Visit www.hungerthon.org to make a difference today.

ABOUT WHYHUNGER

WhyHunger believes a world without hunger is possible. We provide critical resources to support grassroots movements and fuel community solutions rooted in social, environmental, racial and economic justice. We are working to end hunger and advance the human right to nutritious food in the U.S. and around the world. Find out more at www.whyhunger.org .