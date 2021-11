There was a time early in this season where questions about the Los Angeles Clippers were being lofted in constant flurries of pessimism, almost incessant to the point of irritating. To the naked eye, it likely appeared as though the sky was falling, and everyone in the world with any sort of connection to the Staples Center’s soon-to-be-Crpyto.com Arena’s other occupant had to find a bed sheet that was big enough to disrupt its fall. Of course, there’s no such bed sheet, so the well of solutions for the Clippers 1-4 start ran as dry as Death Valley on the Fourth of July.

