Billionaire investor and amateur architect Charles Munger has donated $200 million to break ground on a new dorm complex at the University of California, Santa Barbara that he has not-so-humbly named after himself. Munger Hall is designed to be 11 stories, 1.68 million square feet and is set to house a staggering 4,500 students in single-person rooms with only two major entrances. Despite claims that this project is “inspired and revolutionary,” this monstrosity of a building will be detrimental to the health and safety of students.

SANTA BARBARA, CA ・ 11 DAYS AGO