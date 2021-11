Sharon L. Severson Baker knew no stranger and no question was off limits. She always wanted to know where you were from and was very proud of her Wisconsin/Minnesota Norwegian heritage. Attending high school and college both in La Crosse Wisconsin, her Wisconsin roots shown through with her intense love for the Green Bay Packers, UW Badgers, beer and cheese curds. Once she relocated to the Hoosier state, she had a deep fondness for college basketball.

