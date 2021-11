CASPER, Wyo. — The Wyoming Department of Health reported on Monday, November 22 that 241,543 people in Wyoming have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19. More than one in every two adults age 18 and up, or 50.5%, have been fully vaccinated. Seniors age 65 and up continue to be the most likely to be vaccinated, with nearly three in four fully vaccinated as of Monday. 72.2% of people in the Cowboy State born in 1956 or earlier have been fully vaccinated.

WYOMING STATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO