Junction City, KS

Christmas decorations go up downtown

 5 days ago
Approximately 100 members of 1st Infantry Division Artillery performed a good deed in downtown Junction City Monday. They helped put up Christmas decorations on North Washington and West 6th Street. ( Photos...

Junction City enjoys the holiday season

Bands, Christmas floats with movie themes, and the Grinch were all in attendance for the 26th annual Christmas Parade and Heritage Park lighting ceremony in Junction City. There were nearly 40 entries in the parade which traveled from the parking lot at the old Junction City High School downtown, and was then followed by the lighting ceremony in the park. Good crowds lined 6th Street to watch the parade.
JUNCTION CITY, KS
Festival of Trees supports Geary County Historical Society

One of the activities during the 10 days of Christmas in Junction City involved the Festival of Trees Saturday night at the Geary County Historical Museum. Coordinator Jan Gray noted that businesses and individuals donated items such as decorated wreaths and Christmas trees. "We are taking silent bids on those and it all benefits the museum." Gray called the turnout fabulous.
JUNCTION CITY, KS
Manhattan's Aggieville waste debate overflows

MANHATTAN, Kan. — For several years, the City of Manhattan has undertaken a number of surveys and studies to formulate some modicum of an organized vision for the Aggieville District. In each of those surveys, the condition and utilization of the District’s alleyways has been a top priority for respondents.
MANHATTAN, KS
Isle of Lights will be held at Milford State Park

There will be a drive through holiday light experience at Milford State Park's Prairie View Campground Dec. 4 - 12 from 5:30 - 8 p.m. nightly. Pat Silovsky, Director of the Milford Nature Center, said it's a project of the Milford Friends Group that supports the Nature Center and the State Park. "Four of those nights we're going to have Santa. We're going to have Santa on Dec. 4-5 and also again on Dec. 10-11 from 6-8 p.m. So you can come out, see the light show, go get your picture taken with Santa and enjoy the activities."
MILFORD, KS
Junction City, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

