Christmas decorations go up downtown

There will be a drive through holiday light experience at Milford State Park's Prairie View Campground Dec. 4 - 12 from 5:30 - 8 p.m. nightly. Pat Silovsky, Director of the Milford Nature Center, said it's a project of the Milford Friends Group that supports the Nature Center and the State Park. "Four of those nights we're going to have Santa. We're going to have Santa on Dec. 4-5 and also again on Dec. 10-11 from 6-8 p.m. So you can come out, see the light show, go get your picture taken with Santa and enjoy the activities."

MILFORD, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO