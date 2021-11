Andrew Lill – CIO of Rest Super – hinted that his company might become the first pension fund in Australia to invest in cryptocurrencies. Retail Employees Superannuation Trust (also known as Rest Super) could become the first Australian retirement fund to invest in digital assets. However, Andrew Lill – CIO of the company – noted that cryptocurrencies are still a “very volatile investment,” and the company intends to enter the market with a “fairly small allocation.”

