FAT Brands To Acquire Native Grill & Wings For $20M

This article by Zora Degrandpre was originally published on Leafreport, and appears here with permission. I don’t know about you, but to me, some commercial CBD-gummies leave a lot to be desired! Some have sugar (don’t want), some have artificial colors (don’t want) and some have all sorts of artificial additives, fake sweeteners, and preservatives (don’t want). So, here is a simple, natural recipe for homemade CBD gummies. You can use any molds you want and make gummy bears, gummy hearts or a variety of gummy shapes. These CBD gummies can be used just like you would use the commercial gummies—to help with sleep, anxiety, depression, or pain. Keep these away from children under the age of 16 unless under the advice of a healthcare professional.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 21 HOURS AGO