FAT Brands To Acquire Native Grill & Wings For $20M

The cannabis information platform Leafly Holdings, Inc. said Wednesday that it has hired Rebecca Warner to serve as senior vice president of sales. In her new role, Warner will oversee the ongoing value creation for brands and retailers that want to reach shoppers on the Leafly platform. The addition of...
With the continued stickiness of digital ordering, deliverability is becoming a driving force for major restaurant brands’ menu decisions. On Monday (Nov. 22), FAT Brands, parent company of 15 restaurant chains including Johnny Rockets, Fatburger and Hurricane Grill & Wings, announced the acquisition of another brand, Native Grill & Wings, an Arizona-based chain with 23 locations across Arizona, Illinois, and Texas. Known for its wings, the brand also serves a number of other delivery-friendly foods including pizza, burgers, sandwiches and salads.
Adventure Ready Brands announced the acquisition of LuminAID, maker of solar-powered lighting and charging solutions for the outdoors and emergency use. The transaction closed on November 19. Adventure Ready Brands’ product portfolio includes After Bite insect bite relief, Adventure Medical Kits and Survive Outdoors Longer camping gear. Following an equity...
Acquisition strengthens Outbrain’s video offering for media owners and advertisers;. Combines contextually matched content and in-stream video advertising for desktop, mobile and CTV. Outbrain Inc. a leading recommendation platform for the open web, announced that it has entered a definitive agreement to acquire video intelligence AG (“vi”), a Swiss-based contextual...
The Green Organic Dutchman Acquires Galaxie Brands. TGOD will now be able to use Galaxie’s 26,000 sq. ft. Ontario production facility, which is fully licensed by Health Canada and operational with 2.0 production capabilities. The Galaxie Facility will provide TGOD with additional cultivation, value-added processing, packaging, extraction, and product development capabilities. Galaxie will become a wholly-owned subsidiary of TGOD and will remain the license holder for the Galaxie Facility.
Best Buy continues its expansion into home categories beyond electronics with the acquisition of St. Louis Park-based Yardbird, a direct-to-consumer outdoor furniture brand started just five years ago by father and son Bob and Jay Dillon. “We are excited about the opportunity to use our expertise in merchandising and supply...
Consumer goods giant Procter & Gamble is set to acquire a fast-growing beauty brand geared toward younger buyers. P&G Beauty announced in a news release earlier this week its acquisition of New York-based Farmacy Beauty, pending regulatory approval. Terms of the deal were undisclosed. Launched in 2015, Farmacy Beauty bills...
Rosina Food Products has fortified its meatball lineup, acquiring the Mama Lucia brand of frozen retail meatballs from Quaker Maid Meats. "This acquisition is consistent with the company’s strategic plan for growth and the products are consistent with our core capabilities," said Frank Corigliano, executive vice president of Rosina. Terms...
Cymbio, a Tel Aviv, Israel-based startup providing a marketplace automation platform, today announced that it raised $20 million in series B financing led by Corner Ventures with participation from Udi Angel, Vertex Ventures, and Yuval Tal and other individual angel investors. The round brings the company’s total raised to $30 million at a “nine-figures” valuation, which CEO Roy Avidor says will be put toward launching new and enhancing existing products.
In its biggest acquisition since Popeyes in 2017, Restaurant Brands International will add sandwich-focused QSR chain Firehouse Subs to its portfolio in a $1 billion cash deal. Toronto-based Restaurant Brands views Firehouse’s menu offerings and ties to local communities as complementary to its Popeyes, Burger King and Tim Hortons brands.
Universal Music Group and Authentic Brands Group — a brand owner, marketing and entertainment company — have announced a strategic initiative to acquire and actively manage artist brands, including names and likenesses. With labels, a merchandise company and a film and television business, UMG is the world’s largest music company....
This time last year, Josh Fabian — the CEO and founder of gamer-coaching platform Metafy — had attracted more than $3 million in investment capital and was bringing in roughly $5,000 each month by providing one-on-one access to champion-level gaming coaches. Fabian, 32, of Blairsville says Metafy is acquiring U.K.-based...
Premise demonstrates its commitment in becoming the world’s leading crowdsourced insights platform with clients like Coca-Cola Company and Mars Inc. Premise, the platform that democratizes how actionable data is sourced and used, acquired Native, a pioneer in market research, on November 12th, 2021. Like Premise, Native leverages the global gig economy to connect those who have questions that locals can provide answers to by capturing the data they need.
When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.
This craftsmanship continues to be passed along from generation to generation and live on in modern Japan. However, the craftsmen and women, who do not always have the skills or tools to be influential merchants, have often been left behind in the rapidly evolving business environment in the 21st century.
Swedish pop star Tove Lo has partnered with Cann, the celebrity-backed maker of cannabis-infused drinks, to launch a caffeinated cannabis beverage made with yerba mate, a popular plant stemming from the southern cone of Latin America. Dubbed Passion Peach Mate, the product is a result of a collaboration between the...
Major tech retailer Newegg Commerce Inc. (NASDAQ:NEGG) has officially confirmed that it will accept Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB). In a recent tweet, Newegg said, "Coming soon to Newegg…$SHIB". The internet retailer added Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) as a payment option for customers in 2014. In April of this year it also...
This article by Zora Degrandpre was originally published on Leafreport, and appears here with permission. I don’t know about you, but to me, some commercial CBD-gummies leave a lot to be desired! Some have sugar (don’t want), some have artificial colors (don’t want) and some have all sorts of artificial additives, fake sweeteners, and preservatives (don’t want). So, here is a simple, natural recipe for homemade CBD gummies. You can use any molds you want and make gummy bears, gummy hearts or a variety of gummy shapes. These CBD gummies can be used just like you would use the commercial gummies—to help with sleep, anxiety, depression, or pain. Keep these away from children under the age of 16 unless under the advice of a healthcare professional.
