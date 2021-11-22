ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Prices head lower for 3rd session amid COVID-lockdown concerns

 7 days ago

LONDON, Nov 22 (Reuters) - European and British wholesale gas prices declined on Monday morning for the third session in a row as market players monitored the impact of COVID-related lockdowns on demand, although they said fundamentals still signalled a bullish outlook.

  • The British within-day gas contract was down 2 pence at 2.05 pounds per therm by 1001 GMT and the contract for next day delivery was down 9.5 pence at 2.05 pounds per therm.
  • The Dutch day-ahead gas contract was down 2.9 euros at 83.60 euros per megawatt hour.
  • The benchmark Dutch front-month contract was down 4.4 euros to 82.10 euros per megawatt hour.
  • "Corona fears are highlighted heavily now," a gas trader said.
  • Market players are monitoring the return of restrictions to stem the spread of COVID-19 as cases rise significantly across Europe.
  • Germany has declared an emergency status and there is a possibility that it could be next along with France to face some degree of lockdown. Austria and the Netherlands have already implemented full or partial lockdowns.
  • "Our outlook for today is for prices to continue to remain under bearish pressure with the potential reintroduction of new lockdowns across Northwest Europe as case numbers increase by the day," Refinitiv analysts said.
  • Gas traders said market fundamentals remain unchanged with cold weather expected and low gas storage.
  • There was strong support at 80 euros, the jump-off point for last week's gains, another gas trader said.
  • "The further fall in temperatures over the coming week can negate some of [the] bearishness as can falling renewable output," Refinitiv analysts said.
  • Russian natural gas flows through the Yamal-Europe pipeline to Germany remained steady on Monday morning, data from German network operator Gascade showed. [USN:L8N2SD0LC]
  • From a fundamental perspective, the UK system was 5.5 mcm oversupplied on Monday, National Grid data showed.
  • In other markets, the European benchmark December 21 EUA contract hit a fresh all-time high of 70.43 euros per tonne on Monday but has since fallen back to 69.48 euros per tone.

#Gas Prices#Covid#European#British#Dutch#Russian#Usn#National Grid
