There’s no denying that one of the most influential names in the financial world is Elon Musk. The Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) founder and CEO has almost singlehandedly forced automakers across the globe to shift their focus to electric vehicles. His tweets have proven even more powerful, sending cryptos such as Dogecoin (CCC:DOGE-USD) up or down with just a few words. As investors search for stocks to buy in the year ahead, it makes sense for them to evaluate a stock’s proximity to the man who so often moves the market.

STOCKS ・ 1 DAY AGO