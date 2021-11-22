Method Man and Redman, Together Again! Meth Breaks Down the Duo's Power Book II: Ghost Debut — Watch

When Davis MacLean visited his brother in prison in Sunday’s Power Book II: Ghost premiere, it was a moment for hip-hop celebration: Method Man and Redman, together again!

The friends, musical collaborators and frequent co-stars reunited in the Season 2 opener, which doubled as Reggie “Redman” Noble’s entry into the Power verse.

Noble recurs this season as Theo Rollins, older brother to Clifford “Method Man” Smith ‘s Davis MacLean. Though Davis is a high-powered defense attorney, he carries a load of regret about his brother’s run-ins with the law, a fact he made brief mention of in the spinoff’s first season.

So when TVLine chatted with Smith and showrunner Courtney Kemp , we quickly got into how different the bombastic attorney seems when he’s around his family.

“This is his big bro,” Smith says in the video above. “He is a bit more vulnerable around his brother. He does carry the guilt of being in the position that he’s in, and he can’t even help his own brother get out of jail.”

He goes on to detail the “instant chemistry” he and Noble share after decades of working together in music ( Blackout! and Blackout! 2 , an epic Verzuz earlier this year ), TV ( Method & Red ) and films ( How High , Jay and Silent Bob Reboot ).

“We’ve done this dance so many times that it’s clockwork for us,” Smith says.

Press PLAY on the video above to see Smith and Kemp break down the brotherly love, then hit the comments with your predictions for what’s ahead on Power Book II: Ghost !