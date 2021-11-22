ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

North Carolina fintech firm acquired by money guru Dave Ramsey's company

By Elise Franco
bizjournals
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Charlotte, North Carolina, fintech startup focused on easing the pain of paying back student loans was acquired this week by Franklin-based Ramsey Solutions, owned by personal finance expert Dave Ramsey. Apay Financial was founded in 2019 by Blake Wood and Owen Brady, who met while working together at...

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
bizjournals

CEO Strategy: Life Storage CEO Joseph Saffire talks business fundamentals

Life Storage started out in the 1980s with a couple co-founders working out of a garage. Now it is among the largest self-storage corporations in North America, recently surpassing 1,000 stores that it either owns or manages. CEO Joseph Saffire believes the company will get to 2,000 a lot faster....
BUSINESS
CoinTelegraph

Cudos partners with fintech investment company ChainLayer

The Cudos ecosystem receives another boost, thanks to a new partnership with fintech investment company and equity holder in Cudos, ChainLayer. ChainLayer aims to back investors in the new blockchain financial system, providing value-adding services and industry-leading insights. With a proven track record, ChainLayer offers various services, including investment in...
BUSINESS
dbusiness.com

Detroit’s Viva Tracker Acquired by Telecom Retail Management Firm

Detroit’s Viva Tracker, a web-based back-office software solution built for wireless retailers, specifically in the T-Mobile channel, has been acquired by iQmetrix, a leading provider of telecom retail management software in Vancouver. Launched in 2011, the software-as-a-service (SaaS) company powers nearly 2,000 T-Mobile and Sprint retail locations across the U.S....
DETROIT, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
City
Charlotte, NC
Charlotte, NC
Business
Baton Rouge Business Report

Baton Rouge’s Premium Inspection acquired by Texas-based company

Baton Rouge-based Premium Inspection and Testing Group has been acquired by Texas-based Acuren, an industrial inspection services provider that does business across the U.S. Premium, located off Florida Boulevard, provides nondestructive testing, engineering and safety inspection and drone services for industrial construction projects and has about 500 full-time employees that provide inspection services to clients across the Gulf Coast region.
BATON ROUGE, LA
massachusettsnewswire.com

Fintech Innovator, Sales Boomerang named 49th fastest-growing company in North America on 2021 Deloitte Fast 500

Sales Boomerang’s extensive line of automated loan opportunity alerts generated 3,882% revenue growth over three years. WASHINGTON, D.C. /Massachusetts Newswire – National News/ — Sales Boomerang today announced it ranked 49 on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500™, a ranking of the 500 fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech and energy tech companies in North America, now in its 27th year. Sales Boomerang grew 3,882% during this period.
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dave Ramsey
Person
Blake Wood
KTVZ

Oklahoma firm acquires Redmond’s BasX Solutions for up to $202 million

TULSA, Okla. (KTVZ) -- A Tulsa, Oklahoma company, AAON, is acquiring Redmond's fast-growing data center cooling, HVAC and clean room systems maker BasX Solutions for up to $202 million, including purchase of its property and buildings, the two firms announced late Thursday. BasX is one of Redmond's largest employers, with...
OKLAHOMA STATE
San Antonio Business Journal

San Antonio, TX based holding company expands to North Carolina

RALEIGH, NC - November 2, 2021 - Sales City Raleigh, LLC has acquired a Sandler Training® franchise in Raleigh, North Carolina. Sandler is a full-service professional development and training organization serving large multinational companies as well as small- to mid-sized businesses. Services include leadership and management training, sales training, professional development, sales technology, and assessments. Sales City Group, LLC is a holding company that provides backend support to Sandler Training franchises which allows Market Presidents in each location to focus on selling, teaching, and coaching.This acquisition adds to the San Antonio franchise owned and operated by Sales City Group and creates an opportunity for Sales City Group to help professionals nationwide to grow their businesses through effective sales training. Tom Cuthbert, CEO of Sales City Group said, “Sales training is the lifeblood of a company. As we recover from the pandemic, it has never been more important to deliver quality training to sales professionals. Sandler Training is the best program I have seen and we look forward to helping leaders achieve more by learning the Sandler® system.” The Raleigh market will be run by experienced sales and business professional, Skip Williams. Skip’s career has included sales executive leadership positions with large companies like IBM, Diebold, and NCR. He also spent several years teaching business and marketing at Meredith College as a Visiting Professor. Skip says, “As the economy shifts and competition stiffens, successful companies in the Triangle market will be looking for a proven advantage aimed at reducing the friction and increasing the stickiness that drives consistently high sales volumes at the desired price points. I am excited to join the Sales City Group’s team of Experts. Our brand brings the unique mix of intellectual property, proven methodologies, and behavioral approach that Sandler Training provides for customer service, sales, and management professionals.” Sales City Group has already identified third and fourth markets for potential acquisition and plans to grow additional markets by 2025. For more information on Sales City Group, Sandler Training serving San Antonio, visit ssa.sandler.com, for Sandler Training serving Raleigh, visit scr.sandler.com. For investment information, email Chief of Staff, Hollis Rudd at hollis.rudd@sandler.com. About Sales City Group Sales City Group is a holding company that provides backend support to Sandler Training® franchises which allows Market Presidents in each location to focus on selling, teaching, and coaching. The company currently owns two locations - San Antonio, TX and Raleigh, NC and have plans to grow additional markets by 2025. Sales City Group is headquartered in San Antonio, TX and is privately held. Contacts For Sales City Group Hollis Rudd, 910-964-9383 hollis.rudd@sandler.com Laura Wolf, 210-551-8585 laura.wolf@sandler.com.
RALEIGH, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Student Loans#Franklin#Apay Financial#Bank Of#Ramsey Solutions
Baton Rouge Business Report

General Informatics makes first out-of-state acquisition with North Carolina firm

Baton Rouge-based IT services provider General Informatics today announced it has acquired Charlotte, North Carolina-based technology solutions firm Versiant. The acquisition will expand General Informatics capabilities and client base, bringing Versiant’s expertise in manufacturing logistics, health care and consumer products into the company’s wheelhouse. “After our first meeting with Versiant,...
BATON ROUGE, LA
bizjournals

Auburn's ClipperCreek to be acquired by Fremont energy technology company Enphase

Fremont-based Enphase Energy Inc. said it will acquire ClipperCreek, an Auburn-based company that is a major manufacturer and supplier of electric vehicle equipment and charging stations. ClipperCreek has been in the electric vehicle charging business since 2006, and has sold more than 110,000 Level 2 charging stations. “We were immediately...
AUBURN, CA
American Banker

U.S. Bancorp acquiring fintech partner TravelBank

For the past year, U.S. Bancorp has been partnering with the fintech company TravelBank to offer corporations a streamlined way to generate and manage employee expense reports. Now, U.S. Bank’s parent is bringing that technology in-house. The Minneapolis-based company is acquiring TravelBank in a deal expected to close by the...
BUSINESS
The Motley Fool

Here's When Dave Ramsey Recommends Umbrella Insurance

When does Ramsey believe this coverage becomes essential?. There are many different kinds of insurance policies individuals can purchase to protect their assets. An umbrella policy is one of the most important types of insurance, but is often overlooked. An umbrella insurance policy provides additional liability coverage in case other...
PERSONAL FINANCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Fintech
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
ecowatch.com

What Are the Best Solar Companies in North Carolina? (2022)

If you're a home or business owner looking to take advantage of the many solar incentives in the Tar Heel state, it can be difficult to narrow down which installer to choose. Here, we'll narrow down 10 of the best solar companies in North Carolina to make your decision a little easier.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
bizjournals

2021 Top Bay Area companies for supply chain inclusion and equity

The Top Bay Area Companies for Supplier Diversity list was created in collaboration with the Western Regional Minority Supplier Development Council (WRMSDC) and San Francisco Business Times. Companies must have Bay Area operations in the nine-county Greater Bay Area. Each participating company was required to complete a brief online survey. Each question in the survey had its own score based upon our collective determination of its importance in developing and having the most diverse and inclusive supply chain. The total score was used to rank companies in the published list. There was no fee associated with participation in the survey or publication in the Top Bay Area Companies for Supply Chain Inclusion and Equity.
BUSINESS
financemagnates.com

United Fintech Acquires 25% Stake in FairXchange

Christian Frahm’s latest venture, United Fintech has purchased a 25 percent stake in London-based FairXchange, thus making its third acquisition since the launch. However, the amount involved in the transaction was not disclosed. FairXchange provides tools for microstructural analysis to financial market participants, bringing clarity and transparency to execution performance...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy