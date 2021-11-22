North Carolina fintech firm acquired by money guru Dave Ramsey's company

RALEIGH, NC - November 2, 2021 - Sales City Raleigh, LLC has acquired a Sandler Training® franchise in Raleigh, North Carolina. Sandler is a full-service professional development and training organization serving large multinational companies as well as small- to mid-sized businesses. Services include leadership and management training, sales training, professional development, sales technology, and assessments. Sales City Group, LLC is a holding company that provides backend support to Sandler Training franchises which allows Market Presidents in each location to focus on selling, teaching, and coaching.This acquisition adds to the San Antonio franchise owned and operated by Sales City Group and creates an opportunity for Sales City Group to help professionals nationwide to grow their businesses through effective sales training. Tom Cuthbert, CEO of Sales City Group said, “Sales training is the lifeblood of a company. As we recover from the pandemic, it has never been more important to deliver quality training to sales professionals. Sandler Training is the best program I have seen and we look forward to helping leaders achieve more by learning the Sandler® system.” The Raleigh market will be run by experienced sales and business professional, Skip Williams. Skip’s career has included sales executive leadership positions with large companies like IBM, Diebold, and NCR. He also spent several years teaching business and marketing at Meredith College as a Visiting Professor. Skip says, “As the economy shifts and competition stiffens, successful companies in the Triangle market will be looking for a proven advantage aimed at reducing the friction and increasing the stickiness that drives consistently high sales volumes at the desired price points. I am excited to join the Sales City Group’s team of Experts. Our brand brings the unique mix of intellectual property, proven methodologies, and behavioral approach that Sandler Training provides for customer service, sales, and management professionals.” Sales City Group has already identified third and fourth markets for potential acquisition and plans to grow additional markets by 2025. For more information on Sales City Group, Sandler Training serving San Antonio, visit ssa.sandler.com, for Sandler Training serving Raleigh, visit scr.sandler.com. For investment information, email Chief of Staff, Hollis Rudd at hollis.rudd@sandler.com. About Sales City Group Sales City Group is a holding company that provides backend support to Sandler Training® franchises which allows Market Presidents in each location to focus on selling, teaching, and coaching. The company currently owns two locations - San Antonio, TX and Raleigh, NC and have plans to grow additional markets by 2025. Sales City Group is headquartered in San Antonio, TX and is privately held. Contacts For Sales City Group Hollis Rudd, 910-964-9383 hollis.rudd@sandler.com Laura Wolf, 210-551-8585 laura.wolf@sandler.com.

