Jill Biden Receives White House Christmas Tree

By Melody Waintal
KION News Channel 5/46
KION News Channel 5/46
 5 days ago
WASHINGTON D.C. (KION) First Lady Jill Biden receives the official 2021 White House Christmas Tree at the White House. A National Guard mom herself, Dr. Biden welcomes the tree with a D.C. Army National Guard family to honor the role of the National Guard in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The tree is a 18 1/2 -foot Fraser fir from Jefferson, N.C.

