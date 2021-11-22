ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woodlawn, MD

72-Year-Old Man Found Dead After Apartment Fire In Woodlawn

By CBS Baltimore Staff
CBS Baltimore
CBS Baltimore
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EYMMi_0d4BT9gV00

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 72-year-old man died after a fire at his Woodlawn apartment Sunday morning.

Baltimore County Fire units responded to an apartment at Charing Martin Court around 9:10 a.m. for a reported fire, where responders found Mark Emmanuel Davis dead in his kitchen.

Investigators believe Davis was cooking and no foul play is suspected. There was minimal fire damage, officials said.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death.

