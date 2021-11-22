ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Alabama MBB moves up to No. 9 in latest Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll

By AJ Spurr
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yx74u_0d4BSjQl00
Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

Nate Oats and the Crimson Tide are a perfect 4-0 on the season, as the team prepares for a rough stretch ahead, which includes playing top-ranked Gonzaga and other highly-ranked programs over the next few weeks.

In the latest Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll, Alabama ranks No. 9, which makes the Crimson Tide the highest-ranked SEC team in the poll.

Here’s a look at the full Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll

Rank Team Record PTS 1st Prev Chg Hi/Lo

1 Gonzaga 4-0 797 30 1 — 1/1

2 UCLA 4-0 751 2 2 — 2/2

3 Kansas 3-0 725 0 3 — 3/3

4 Purdue 5-0 691 0 7 3 4/7

5 Baylor 4-0 635 0 8 3 5/8

6 Duke 5-0 624 0 9 3 6/9

7 Villanova 3-2 546 0 4 -3 4/7

8 Texas 3-1 479 0 5 -3 5/8

9 Alabama 4-0 472 0 13 4 9/13

10 Memphis 4-0 441 0 16 6 10/16

11 Houston 3-0 431 0 14 3 11/14

12 Arkansas 3-0 357 0 15 3 12/15

13 Michigan 3-2 356 0 6 -7 6/13

13 Kentucky 3-1 356 0 11 -2 11/13

15 Illinois 2-1 321 0 10 -5 10/15

16 St. Bonaventure 5-0 261 0 24 8 16/24

17

3-1 226 0 17 — 17/17

18 Brigham Young 4-0 205 0 NR — 18/NR

19 Arizona 5-0 204 0 NR 14 19/NR

20 Seton Hall 3-0 187 0 NR — 20/NR

21 Connecticut 4-0 183 0 23 2 21/23

22 Auburn 3-0 174 0 22 — 22/22

23 Oregon 2-1 168 0 12 -11 12/23

24 Florida 3-0 162 0 NR — 24/NR

Teams that dropped out:

No. 17 Ohio St.; No. 19 Florida State; No. 20 North Carolina; No. 21 Maryland; No. 25 Virginia.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Joel Klatt releases his new college football top-10 rankings

It was another week of college football and another week of craziness as Michigan finally got over the hump that is Ohio State, Alabama survived an incredible scare at Auburn, and Oklahoma State came back to beat Oklahoma and advance to the Big 12 Championship. Where does Notre Dame check-in...
NewsBreak
Sports
