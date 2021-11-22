Alabama MBB moves up to No. 9 in latest Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll

Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

Nate Oats and the Crimson Tide are a perfect 4-0 on the season, as the team prepares for a rough stretch ahead, which includes playing top-ranked Gonzaga and other highly-ranked programs over the next few weeks.

In the latest Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll, Alabama ranks No. 9, which makes the Crimson Tide the highest-ranked SEC team in the poll.

Here’s a look at the full Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll

Rank Team Record PTS 1st Prev Chg Hi/Lo

1 Gonzaga 4-0 797 30 1 — 1/1

2 UCLA 4-0 751 2 2 — 2/2

3 Kansas 3-0 725 0 3 — 3/3

4 Purdue 5-0 691 0 7 3 4/7

5 Baylor 4-0 635 0 8 3 5/8

6 Duke 5-0 624 0 9 3 6/9

7 Villanova 3-2 546 0 4 -3 4/7

8 Texas 3-1 479 0 5 -3 5/8

9 Alabama 4-0 472 0 13 4 9/13

10 Memphis 4-0 441 0 16 6 10/16

11 Houston 3-0 431 0 14 3 11/14

12 Arkansas 3-0 357 0 15 3 12/15

13 Michigan 3-2 356 0 6 -7 6/13

13 Kentucky 3-1 356 0 11 -2 11/13

15 Illinois 2-1 321 0 10 -5 10/15

16 St. Bonaventure 5-0 261 0 24 8 16/24

17

3-1 226 0 17 — 17/17

18 Brigham Young 4-0 205 0 NR — 18/NR

19 Arizona 5-0 204 0 NR 14 19/NR

20 Seton Hall 3-0 187 0 NR — 20/NR

21 Connecticut 4-0 183 0 23 2 21/23

22 Auburn 3-0 174 0 22 — 22/22

23 Oregon 2-1 168 0 12 -11 12/23

24 Florida 3-0 162 0 NR — 24/NR

Teams that dropped out:

No. 17 Ohio St.; No. 19 Florida State; No. 20 North Carolina; No. 21 Maryland; No. 25 Virginia.

