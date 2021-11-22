ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Barbara County, CA

SpaceX Rocket To Launch NASA Spacecraft From Vandenberg That Will Eventually Slam Into Asteroid

cbslocal.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSpaceX will launch its Falcon 9 rocket from Vandenberg...

losangeles.cbslocal.com

CBS Denver

Colorado Daughter Of America’s First Man In Space to Fly In Blue Origin Rocket

EVERGREEN, Colo. (CBS4) — In a room in Laura Shepard Churchley’s home in Evergreen, there are precious moments of American history. Images of her father on the moon and President John F. Kennedy watching his launch in the Freedom 7 when Alan Shepard became the first American in space. (credit: CBS) “In the White House and then he autographed it,” said Laura. The idea of Laura going to space existed long ago, when she was a child. Her father would show her the heavens. “We would go out in the backyard and we would have to identify the constellations and the different planets and...
EVERGREEN, CO
techstartups.com

NASA is on a mission to the 140-mile-wide asteroid 16 Psyche that is estimated to be worth $700,000 quadrillion and enough to make everyone on Earth a billionaire

Yesterday, NASA and SpaceX successfully launched a rocket to demonstrate the world’s first planetary defense system to protect Earth from future asteroid attacks. The DART (Double Asteroid Redirection Test) spacecraft was launched on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket in California on Wednesday morning and blasted off at 1:21 AM EST (06:21 UTC) designed to deflect an asteroid from a potential collision with Earth.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
fairfieldcitizenonline.com

NASA Launches Mission to Stop Killer Asteroid From Destroying Earth. Really.

No, you didn't just step into a late-'90s, end-of-the-world Bruce Willis flick. Early Wednesday morning, at 1:21 a.m. EST, NASA launched the Double Asteroid Redirection Test mission (DART) on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, with the hopes that the 1,200-pound spacecraft will zip across the solar system and collide with a small asteroid named Dimorphos next year. If DART hits its mark and sends Dimorphos off track, humanity can rest a little easier knowing that we have the ability to swat away killer asteroids before they send us the way of the dinosaurs.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
TheConversationAU

Could we really deflect an asteroid heading for Earth? An expert explains NASA's latest DART mission

A NASA spacecraft the size of a golf cart has been directed to smash into an asteroid, with the intention of knocking it slightly off course. The test aims to demonstrate our technological readiness in case an actual asteroid threat is detected in the future. The Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART) lifted off aboard a SpaceX rocket from California on November 23, and will arrive at the target asteroid system in September, next year. The mission will travel to the asteroid Didymos, a member of the Amor group of asteroids. Every 12 hours Didymos is orbited by a mini-moon, or “moonlet”,...
ASTRONOMY
techstartups.com

NASA, SpaceX launched a rocket to demonstrate the world’s first planetary defense system to protect Earth from future asteroid attack; will travel for 10 months and hit the asteroid at 15,000 miles per hour

NASA has successfully launched a space probe to change the course of an asteroid. The DART (Double Asteroid Redirection Test) spacecraft was launched on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket in California on Wednesday morning and blasted off at 1:21 AM EST (06:21 UTC), launching the world’s first mission to demonstrate the world’s first planetary defense system, designed to deflect an asteroid from a potential collision with Earth.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
pbs.org

NASA launches mission to redirect an asteroid—by striking it with a spacecraft

Today at 1:21 a.m. EST, NASA launched its Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART) spacecraft in the first-ever “full-scale planetary defense test” to deflect an asteroid, the Agency reports. The craft, built and operated by Johns Hopkins Applied Physics Lab in Laurel, Maryland, is designed to autonomously target and intentionally crash into—at 14,400 miles per hour—an asteroid.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
OCRegister

SpaceX to give SoCal residents evening lightshow on Tuesday, Nov. 23

Southland residents could get an impressive pre-holiday aerial light show Tuesday night, Nov. 23, when SpaceX attempts to launch a NASA planetary-defense mission from Vandenberg Air Force Base, near Lompoc, along the California central coast. Depending on visibility, night-time rocket launches from Vandenberg can often create dazzling light spectacles that...
LOMPOC, CA
Daily Beast

See the Jaw-Dropping First Photos Taken By NASA’s Newest Earth-Observing Satellite

NASA’s newest Earth observation satellite, Landsat 9, has taken its first photos of the planet from orbit, and they’re gorgeous as hell. It’s just a taste of what the new satellite will be capable of spotting—especially as the planet is set to undergo rapid environmental transformations thanks to climate change and expanded human development.
ASTRONOMY
Interesting Engineering

China’s New Space Nuclear Reactor Might Be 100 Times More Powerful Than NASA’s

China's space program has completed a prototype design for a powerful nuclear reactor, a report from the South China Morning Post reveals. The country's space program is building the device to keep up with other space agencies that have also drawn plans to go nuclear, such as NASA, which recently made a call for private firms to develop a nuclear fission system to power missions on the Moon within 10 years.
INDUSTRY
techstartups.com

Elon Musk terrifying warning even as Russia tested a new weapon that blew up a satellite and left a cloud of debris in orbit

Earlier this week, the Russian military tested an anti-satellite weapon that left a cloud of debris in orbit. The test was conducted some 500 kilometers (310 miles) above the Earth. Astronauts aboard the International Space Station (ISS) were told to seek shelter in their docked spacecraft in case of a catastrophic collision. The missile blew up a Soviet “Tselina-D class” satellite that had been orbiting the Earth since 1982.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
healththoroughfare.com

NASA Rover Discovers Something on Mars That Wasn’t Seen By Anybody Before

NASA’s Perseverance rover landed on Mars back in February, and it has the goal of gathering important data from our neighboring planet. The rover is collecting samples from the Red Planet to bring them back to Earth for further analysis. According to CNET.com, Perseverance is pointing its gear towards a...
ASTRONOMY
dailygalaxy.com

Scientists Warn of Extraterrestrial Microbial Invasion to How Dangerous is COVID Mutant B.1.1.529 (Planet Earth Report)

News from our Pale Blue Dot for the Thanksgiving Holiday weekend: from the “telescope that ate astronomy” to what “Impossible” meant to the legendary physicist, Richard Feynman to black-hole bubbles that could swallow to Universe to poaching triggers the evolution of tuskless elephants to tech companies ‘don’t get’ science-fiction. “Microbial...
SCIENCE
theaviationgeekclub.com

That time a Taiwanese U-2 pilot flamed out at 70,000 feet over the Rocky Mountains and glided to a rough night landing at a remote airport in Colorado

Major Hsi-Chon Hua, a U-2 pilot belonging to Taiwan’s Nationalist Chinese Air Force (NCAF) who flamed out at 70,000 feet and glided to a rough landing at the airport of the remote town of Cortez, Colorado, in 1959. In complete secrecy, a team headed by Clarence L. “Kelly” Johnson at...
COLORADO STATE
Toni Koraza

Experts Warn: California is Facing a Devastating Crisis

Nineteen out of the top twenty biggest wildfire catastrophes happened in the past two decades. The 2020’s August Complex fire was the largest recorded wildfire in California’s history. More than 1 million acres burned in just a few weeks. August Complex spread across an area bigger than Rhode Island (a whole state).
CALIFORNIA STATE
cbslocal.com

430-Foot Asteroid Expected To Pass By Earth On Monday

According to NASA, a 430-foot asteroid dubbed 1994 WR12 is expected to smash through Earth’s orbital path early next week. On November 28, 1994, American astronomer Carolyn S. Shoemaker spotted the enormous space rock at the Palomar Observatory, which was slightly larger than an American football field. The JPL Center...
ASTRONOMY
healththoroughfare.com

Asteroid More Powerful Than a Nuclear Weapon Will Approach Earth Very Soon

The Universe is far too big for space agencies to detect all the asteroids that have the potential of posing a threat to us. At least one of the big asteroids that will come close to us is 2018 AH. As The Jerusalem Post reveals, the space rock would be significantly more powerful than a nuclear bomb if it collides with Earth, and it will come close very soon.
ASTRONOMY

