SpaceX Rocket To Launch NASA Spacecraft From Vandenberg That Will Eventually Slam Into Asteroid

EVERGREEN, Colo. (CBS4) — In a room in Laura Shepard Churchley’s home in Evergreen, there are precious moments of American history. Images of her father on the moon and President John F. Kennedy watching his launch in the Freedom 7 when Alan Shepard became the first American in space. (credit: CBS) “In the White House and then he autographed it,” said Laura. The idea of Laura going to space existed long ago, when she was a child. Her father would show her the heavens. “We would go out in the backyard and we would have to identify the constellations and the different planets and...

EVERGREEN, CO ・ 7 HOURS AGO