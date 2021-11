Popular on-chain analyst Will Clemente says he’s identified the new support level for Bitcoin (BTC) after the crypto market’s latest Covid-induced price drop. Clemente tells his 430,000 Twitter followers that $53,000 is the price level to keep an eye on, and it wouldn’t surprise him to see the largest crypto asset by market cap tested at this support as he has yet to see any sizable flushes.

MARKETS ・ 13 HOURS AGO