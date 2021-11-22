ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

"He Was the Missing Piece" - Former Man City Star Explains How One Player Made All the Difference in 2011/2012

By Harry Siddall
CityXtra
CityXtra
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ILRl4_0d4BQup600

City's title-winning side of 2011/12 featured a whole host of footballing icons, but many would argue that at the very top of that list were Argentine duo Sergio Agüero and Carlos Tevez.

The pair were electric for Roberto Mancini's Manchester City side in the brief period they played together and struck up a partnership towards the end of the season which ultimately got the Blues over the line.

Another key component of that squad was right-back Micah Richards.

Now a well-respected pundit on BBC and Sky Sports, the former Manchester City star was discussing the difference between the two strikers on Match of the Day's Top 10 podcast.

"All round game he [Tevez] was better than Agüero. His touch and technique. Agüero was a better finisher. It's all-round game vs goals," Richards told Gary Linekar and Alan Shearer, with quotes relayed by the Manchester Evening News.

"Tevez in training used to do things I've never seen before. When he came from Manchester United he transformed us to go and challenge for things."

Richards continued, "Not lazy, just laidback. In five-a-side, you want him because he'll score, but if you've got to stay with your man, he's not chasing back. His stats on the weekend were the best in terms of running were the best, he just downplayed it in the week."

The pundits were discussing the best South American players to feature in the Premier League, so of course the highest-scoring foreign player was top of the agenda.

Continuing to compare the two greats, Richards said, "When he came from (MaUnited he wasn't playing as much as he wanted so we accepted him with open arms.

"He was the missing piece to our winning. Aguero, when he came, was the goals but Tevez put us on the map to be better and people started to take notice."

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

"I Was A Striker When I Began" - Man City Star Explains Why He Switched From Being Striker to Defender

The 24-year-old joined Manchester City from Benfica for a reported fee of £65 million, and immediately slotted into Pep Guardiola's backline. The Portugal international's signing raised eyebrows across the division, as many City fans were disappointed that City had not instead secured the signature of Napoli's Kalidou Koulibaly, who was heavily linked with a move to Manchester.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alan Shearer
Person
Roberto Mancini
Person
Carlos Tevez
Person
Sergio Agüero
Person
Micah Richards
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Man City#Manchester City#Manchester United#Argentine#Sky Sports#South American#The Premier League
Tribal Football

Man City great Kompany happy he tried being Anderlecht player-manager

Manchester City great Vincent Kompany felt he handled being Anderlecht player-manager well. Kompany started his career as a player-manager with Anderlecht in 2019. "Being a player-coach is mad," he told Rio Ferdinand's podcast FIVE. "It is definitely worth the experience once. "What I did have was a fantastic relationship with...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
Soccer
Manchester City F.C.
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Sky Sport
CityXtra

"The Mindset Changed Over the Years" - Former Man City Star Reveals Major Turning Point in Rivalry With Manchester United

In the thirteen years since the Abu Dhabi takeover at the Etihad Stadium, Manchester City's local rivalry with cross-town rivals United has steadily changed course. City, who'd previously been in the shadow of their local rivals for decades, started to paint the town blue after seeing United experience roaring success while they were toiling in the lower leagues of English football.
PREMIER LEAGUE
CityXtra

Man City Among Four Premier League Clubs Interested in Ajax Star - Player Would Be Available as a Free Agent

Right-back Noussair Mazraoui (24) has been a regular in Ajax's first team since 2017-18, racking up over 100 appearances for the Dutch champions. After moving to their youth side Jong Ajax, which plays in the second division, as a teenager, Mazraoui quickly earned a spot in the senior squad and was a key player in their memorable run to the Champions League semi-final in the 2018-19 season.
PREMIER LEAGUE
CityXtra

Man City Missing Star Forward With Ankle And Hip Problems - Striker Sidelined Ahead of Everton Clash

The 18-year-old has struggled for fitness since the start of the season - missing the opening stages of the campaign with a foot injury he picked up during the summer. Delap registered 30 goals and six assists in 27 appearances across all competitions last term, including his first senior goal for City in their 2-1 victory over Bournemouth in the FA Cup.
PREMIER LEAGUE
CityXtra

CityXtra

New York City, NY
205
Followers
2K+
Post
111K+
Views
ABOUT

CityXtra is a FanNation channel covering the Manchester City Football Club

Comments / 0

Community Policy