ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Half•alive announces new, multi-part album, 'Give Me Your Shoulders'

By Josh Johnson
x1065.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHalf•alive will be splitting their next album in half. The "Still Feel" outfit has announced a new, multi-part album called Give Me Your Shoulders. The first installment is set to arrive on...

www.x1065.com

Comments / 0

Related
wfpk.org

Big Thief officially announced their next album with new single “Time Escaping”

Big Thief teased the news of a 20-song album last month, and now the New York band has returned with the official announcement of Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe in You. The extensive LP is the result of accumulating nearly 50 songs during the pandemic; Adrienne Lenker told Mojo Magazine, “Twenty could be whittled down to 12, but not 50.” The tracklist of the follow-up to Two Hands includes the previously released songs, “Little Things,” “Sparrow,” “Certainty,” and “Change,” and the announcement arrived with a new single titled “Time Escaping.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The FADER

Your Old Droog announces new album, shares “Meteor Man” featuring Lil Ugly Mane and billy woods

Your Old Droog first came into the public eye about seven years ago, roughly two eternities in the hip-hop world. But to his (and our) ongoing benefit, the New York-based rapper has never wavered from making immersive and lyrical collections of music with whip-smart wordplay and a nearly flawless beat selection. Space Bar, Droog's fourth album of 2021, is out on November 29, and today you can hear its lead single "Meteor Man" with guest rappers Lil Ugly Mane and billy woods.
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Paste Magazine

R.A.P. Ferreira Shares "East Nashville," Announces New Album

Speedily sharing another album this year after January’s Bob’s Son, Nashville-based rapper R.A.P. Ferreira has announced his forthcoming album The Light-Emitting Diamond Cutter Scriptures, out Nov. 26 via Ruby Yacht. The artist has also released the album’s lead single, “East Nashville.”. Ferreira’s past two albums, 2020’s Purple Moonlight Pages and...
MUSIC
thesource.com

Maxwell Announces New Tour and Album in 2022, Releases New Single “Off”

Ahead of being honored at the 2021 Soul Train Awards, Maxwell has announced his highly anticipated new album blacksummers’NIGHT will be released this coming Spring. Ahead of the release, Maxwell has dropped a new single “Off.”. The new album will be the first release under his new deal with BMG...
MUSIC
this song is sick

Tennyson Releases Punchy Track “Iron,” Announce New Album & Tour

It’s been a minute since Tennyson released new music, but their fans don’t have to wait any longer. The brother-sister duo (with Luke at the helm) dropped a new track titled “Iron” today, the first single from their Rot LP due out in February of next year. Coming out on Counter Records in 2022, it’s sure to be a bop if the leading song is any indication.
MUSIC
NME

Bob Vylan announce new album ‘Bob Vylan Presents The Price Of Life’

Bob Vylan have announced a new album called ‘Bob Vylan Presents The Price Of Life’ – listen to the track ‘GDP’ below. The London duo will release the record on April 22 via their own Ghost Theatre label. You can pre-order/pre-save it here. Having dropped ‘Pretty Songs’ over the summer,...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Multi#Abc Audio#Next Album#Tea#
Punknews.org

Bob Vylan announce new album, release “GDP” video

Bob Vylan have announced they will be releasing a new album. It is called Bob Vylan Presents The Price of LIfe and will be out April 22 on their own label Ghost Theatre. They have also released a video for their new single "GDP". The video was directed by Bobby Vylan and shot and edited by Leon Wavey. Bob Vylan will be touring Ireland with Problem Patterns in February and released We Live Here (Deluxe) in 2021. Check out the video and tracklist below.
MUSIC
weallwantsomeone.org

Bloc Party announce new album ‘Alpha Games’, share “Traps”

Bloc Party announced their sixth studio album today, it’s entitled Alpha Games and will be released on April 29th 2022 via Infectious / BMG. It’s their first studio album since 2016’s Hymns. The news comes with the release of first single “Traps” a song that features some heavy guitar riffs...
MUSIC
nextmosh.com

Age of Athena unveil new song, announce album release date

Canada’s Age of Athena are pleased to announce that they will release their album ‘Gate to Oblivion’ on December 17th 2021. You can listen to the single “Dance With the Devil” here: [LINK – embedded below]. Entwining influences of American metalcore and European symphonic metal into their sound, Age of...
MUSIC
1043theparty.com

Twenty One Pilots Announce Tour And New Album

Twenty One Pilots announced a coast-to-coast, 23-city tour that will kick off next summer in St. Paul, Minnesota on August 18th. Stops will include New York City, Toronto, Nashville, Anaheim, and more before wrapping in Seattle on September 24th. The band also surprise-released a deluxe version of their most recent...
SEATTLE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Paste Magazine

Mattiel Announce New Album, Share “Jeff Goldblum”

Atlanta-based rock-Americana duo Mattiel have announced their first album since 2019’s Satis Factory, Georgia Gothic. The album will be released March 18, 2022, via ATO Records. Mattiel also shared the video for lead Georgia Gothic single “Jeff Goldblum.”. “Jeff Goldblum” is a spunky, galactic track based on frontwoman Mattiel Brown’s...
MUSIC
MetroTimes

ADULT. announce new album, rescheduled Detroit Leland City Club date

Electronic music duo ADULT. has announced a new record and a rescheduled live show at Detroit's Leland City Club. Titled Becoming Undone, ADULT.'s ninth studio album is slated for digital release on Dais Records on Feb. 25, 2022, with vinyl and CD formats to follow on March 11. The duo...
DETROIT, MI
soundslikenashville.com

Walker Hayes Announces ‘Country Stuff The Album’ and New Single, ‘AA’

With his first Number One still simmering at country radio — the grooving, dressed-down top contender for “Song of 2021″ contention, “Fancy Like” — Walker Hayes is striking while the iron is hot. The quirky hit maker has announced he’ll release a full album in January, and has also dropped a brand new single.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
theprp.com

Born Of Osiris’ Lee McKinney Announces New Solo Album, Debuts “Stormrage”

Born Of Osiris guitarist Lee McKinney has announced a January 14th release for his sophomore solo album, “In The Light Of Knowledge“. A playthrough video for the first single “Stormrage” has launched in advance and is available to view below. Pre-orders for the album are available now at this location.
MUSIC
KOEL 950 AM

Joe Nichols Announces New Album, ‘Good Day for Living’

Joe Nichols' next studio album will feature a Blake Shelton collaboration and a song written by Chris Janson and his wife. Good Day for Living will also feature Nichols' single "Home Run" when it's released this winter. Look for the 13-song project on Feb. 11. Good Day for Living is...
MUSIC
hotnewhiphop.com

MadeinTYO & UnoTheActivist Announce New Collaborative Album With "Love Myself"

It's been a quiet year for MadeinTYO thus far, but the rapper is planning to make his return with an upcoming full-length release with UnoTheActivist in the coming weeks. Despite not releasing much new music this year, TYO has teamed up with UnoTheActivist, who has dropped a bunch of projects this year, to reveal their upcoming album Yokohama.
MUSIC
guitargirlmag.com

Vakili Band Announce Album with Premiere of New Video, “Dreamy Dreamer”

(New York, NY) Fronted by powerhouse vocalist/songwriter/guitarist Lily Vakili, Vakili Band has unveiled the video for their newest single, “Dreamy Dreamer.” The video comes with the announcement of their sophomore album, Walking Sideways, scheduled for release on February 25, 2022. WATCH HERE. Born in Honduras before living in the US,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
mxdwn.com

Megadeth Announce New Album For Spring 2022

Dave Mustaine of Megadeth recently announced that the band is set to release their long-awaited album, The Sick, the Dying… and the Dead! in Spring 2022. According to Loudwire, the musician discussed the bubonic-plague-inspired album in an interview with American Songwriter. It’s “a historical journey of how the plague started...
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy