Melville, LA

Melville water will be off tomorrow for repair

KATC News
KATC News
 5 days ago
The Town of Melville water system will be temporarily down for scheduled repair this week.

According to town officials, the system will be shut down on Tuesday, November 23, 2021 from 6 am until approximately noon, while the repair is performed.

KATC News

Hurricane Ida Assistance Still Available as Deadline Nears

Survivors of Hurricane Ida still have one week left to apply for assistance from FEMA. The final deadline to apply is Monday, Nov. 29. FEMA assistance for individuals and families affected by Hurricane Ida can cover rental assistance, temporary housing, home repairs, personal property losses and other disaster-related needs not covered by insurance. The fastest way to apply for FEMA assistance is online at DisasterAssistance.gov or by phone at 800-621-3362 or (TTY) 800-462-7585. Phone lines operate from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m., seven days a week. Individuals can also visit a Disaster Recovery Center to apply and meet with FEMA specialists in person. To locate a center, check the FEMA app or visit fema.gov/DRCLocator.
KATC News

KATC News

