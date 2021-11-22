Thanksgiving waste, transit & compost schedules announced

Republic Services will not collect garbage or recycling in Lafayette Parish on Thanksgiving Day, November 25. Customers normally scheduled on Thursday will receive service on Friday, and Friday customers will receive service on Saturday.

Customers, including next week’s Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday customers, are allowed to bag excess garbage generated over the holiday and place the bags at the curb at least three feet away from waste and recycling carts.

The Lafayette Transit System (LTS) will not run Daytime, Night Owl, or Paratransit services on Thanksgiving Day. Regular transit services will resume on Friday, November 26. The LTS office will be closed on Thursday and Friday.

The Lafayette Consolidated Government (LCG) Compost Facility will be closed on Thanksgiving Day, Friday, and Saturday. It will reopen on Monday, November 29 at 7 a.m.

All other non-essential LCG offices, including City-Parish Hall, will be closed on Thursday and Friday.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE .

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel