Agriculture

HAT Market Analysis for 11/22/21 with John Zanker, Risk Management Commodities

By Andy Eubank
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWheat futures had a solid day Monday, and...

USDA: Crop Prices Projected to Decline, Livestock Prices to Generally Rise Over Next Decade

Recently released USDA projections reveal expectations for U.S. crop prices to decrease over the next 10 years while prices for major animal products, except hogs, are forecast to increase. Expected declines for crops follow a period of generally higher prices that have peaked during the current marketing year. The price-bolstering effects of economic recovery, renewed export demand, and logistical problems in supply chains are forecast to subside after the recent peak during the 2021/22 marketing year, and crop prices are forecast subsequently to return to the earlier pattern of generally lower prices through 2031.
Stocks sink on new COVID variant; Dow loses 905 points

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks closed sharply lower on Wall Street Friday after a coronavirus variant from South Africa appeared to be spreading across the globe and the European Union proposed suspending air travel from southern Africa. The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 905 points. The S&P 500 index fell 2.3%, its worst day since […]
Glyphosate in Short Supply, Prices Increase Dramatically

Fertilizer prices aren’t the only ones going up for the 2022 season. Herbicide prices are on the rise too, and availability will be limited. Purdue University Professor of Weed Science Dr. Bill Johnson says there are many reasons for the price hike and shortage. “Not being able to get containers...
Dow plunges 2.5% as new COVID-19 variant stokes financial concerns

(CBS/AP) – Stocks fell precipitously on Friday, rattled by news of a new coronavirus variant that led several countries to impose travel restrictions. The Dow, which plunged more than 1,000 points midday, closed 2.5% lower at 34,899 — the worst trading day of the year for the blue-chip index. The S&P 500 dropped 2.3%, its biggest retreat […]
3 Buffett Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist Before November Ends

Two of Warren Buffett's auto stocks are betting so big on electric vehicles it's hard to ignore. One top-notch Buffett stock has tumbled this year, presenting a gold opportunity. Warren Buffett is best known for his investing prowess, and the numbers prove why. The Oracle of Omaha's Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A)(NYSE:BRK.B)...
Earnings Scheduled For November 26, 2021

Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $4.16 billion. BlueCity Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: BLCT) is projected to post a quarterly loss at $0.14 per share on revenue of $51.21 billion. SemiLEDs Corporation (NASDAQ: LEDS) is estimated to report earnings for its...
