App founders say the world is "poorly addressed" and they have a better solution. I can tell you three things about Atlanta roads after living there for a decade. One, nobody pronounces “Ponce de Leon” properly. Two, you absolutely do not want to be on Highway 285 or 75 at rush hour. And three, there are about fifty versions of streets that include the word “Peachtree”. That last one is exceptionally problematic, as you might be looking for an address at the corner of Peachtree Boulevard and Peachtree Street… or is it Peachtree Drive or Peachtree Parkway? Confusion leads to ugly strings of expletives you may not want the kids to hear.

13 DAYS AGO