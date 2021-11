The Celtics rallied from 24 down but lost a late lead. Here are the takeaways as the Celtics dropped their second game in a row, falling 96-88 to the Spurs on Friday. 1. The Celtics managed the rare feat of collapsing twice in one game. The first collapse was 15 minutes of free fall to start, when the Spurs jumped out to a 30-14 lead after one quarter and then expanded the advantage to 40-14 with a 10-0 run to start the second quarter. The second collapse happened late, when the Celtics — having battled all the way back to take a seven-point lead — stopped scoring entirely, allowing San Antonio to end the game on a shocking 15-0 run. That stretch turned an 88-81 Celtics lead into the final score.

