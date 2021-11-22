Two killed in Tuscaloosa County crash

From The Tribune staff reports

TUSCALOOSA COUNTY — Two Lamar County people were killed in a two-vehicle crash on Friday, November 19, at approximately 4:27 p.m.

According to Carol Robinson at AL.com , Frank Stanley Wharton, 87, and Mildred Wharton, 84, were killed when their 2005 Scion was struck by a 2015 Kenworth tractor-trailer driven by Zachary Ward Bahm, 24, of Fayette. The crash occurred eight miles north of Northport city limits on Alabama 171.

The Whartons were pronounced dead at the scene.