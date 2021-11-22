ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holiday Stress – Mental Health Impact and Support

By Sedona.biz Staff
 5 days ago

Prescott AZ (November 22, 2021) – Holiday stress will be the topic of the next Mental Health Monday on November 29th, 10-11:30 AM, via Zoom. Holidays and stress seem to go together, especially with the added stress of the Covid-19 pandemic which may make this time of year more challenging. Join us for this presentation to find out how holiday stress affects different populations and ways to reduce that stress. Three speakers will be featured:

Michael King — Licensed Professional Counselor who holds a master’s degree in counseling and a bachelor’s degree in youth and human service administration. His counseling experiences have included working with children, adolescents and adults in coping with a variety of relationship problems, mental health, and substance use disorders.

Daryl Butricks — Person with lived recovery experience who has worked in the mental health field with West Yavapai Guidance Clinic (now Polara Health), CODAC and most recently as the Region Program Manager for NAZCARE.  Daryl worked for the Juvenile Probation Department for 19 years as a Detention Supervisor and Legal Office Manager. After a career with Probation, he began working in the mental health field doing therapy work for substance use and recovery centers.

Paige LeForte — Clinical Director at Spectrum Healthcare who is a licensed clinical social worker (LCSW) and also holds a master’s degree in social work from Arizona State University. Ms. LeForte has spent her career working in community mental health centers throughout the county, focusing on crisis intervention services and also as a mental health therapist. Currently, she oversees the Mobile Crisis Team, outpatient mental health services, and supervises several other programs with Spectrum Healthcare.

The program is free by going to https://namiyavapai.org/mental-health-monday/ or contact NAMIYavapai.org for more information.

NAMI Yavapai is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization dedicated to improving the quality of life for people with mental illness and their families through support, education, and advocacy.

The post Holiday Stress – Mental Health Impact and Support appeared first on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley .

