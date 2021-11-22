Stipe Miocic Wishes UFC Offered Him Interim Title Shot

The proposed boxing match between Mike Tyson and Logan Paul is still in the works, but “Iron Mike” seems ready to unleash all hell on the social media influencer. It’s not a classic clash of combat starts but Tyson and Paul are expected to meet sometime in early 2022 in what would be one of the biggest PPV events of the year. Paul is one of the more popular figures on social media today and Tyson is one of the greatest boxers in the history of the world. A meeting between the two should do upwards of one million PPV buys, which is what Paul pulled in opposite Floyd Mayweather Jr. for their exhibition match earlier this year.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 8 DAYS AGO