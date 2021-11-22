ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UFC

Stipe Miocic Wishes UFC Offered Him Interim Title Shot

By Fernando Quiles Jr.
MiddleEasy
MiddleEasy
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Stipe Miocic still isn’t happy with the UFC over not even contacting him about an interim title fight. Back in August, Ciryl Gane and Derrick Lewis collided for the interim UFC Heavyweight Championship. The decision to go with an interim title fight was puzzling to many and for Stipe, he felt...

middleeasy.com

Comments / 0

