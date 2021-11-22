ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Advocates Seek Support of Children’s Health Protection Advisory Committee Concerning Lead in Drinking Water

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRecently, nearly 40 environmental and public health advocates including NYLCV sent a letter to the Children’s Health Protection Advisory Committee (CHPAC) concerning lead in drinking water. According to the EPA website, CHPAC is a “body of external researchers, academicians, health care providers, environmentalists, state and tribal government employees, and members of...

NRDC

Removing Lead from the Drinking Water of Millions of American Children

The funding in the Build Back Better Act, combined with funding in the bipartisan infrastructure bill, will be, by far, the most significant funding for removing lead from drinking water in U.S. history. The Build Back Better legislation that has just passed the House includes nearly $10 billion to remove...
HEALTH
vicksburgnews.com

EPA advances science to protect the public from PFOA and PFOS in drinking water

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is asking the agency’s Science Advisory Board to review draft scientific documents regarding the health effects of certain Per- and Polyfluoroalkyl Substances (PFAS). EPA is committed to science-based approaches to protect public health from exposure to Perfluorooctanoic acid (PFOA) and Perfluorooctane sulfonic acid (PFOS), including by quickly updating drinking water health advisories with new peer-reviewed approaches and expeditiously developing National Primary Drinking Water Regulations for these contaminants.
SCIENCE
Newswise

Tara Henderson named to lead pediatric cancer and blood diseases programs at UChicago Medicine, Chicagoland Children’s Health Alliance

Newswise — Tara O. Henderson, MD, MPH, has been named the new Service Line Chief of Pediatric Cancer and Blood Diseases at the Chicagoland Children’s Health Alliance (CCHA), a collaboration between University of Chicago Medicine Comer Children’s Hospital, Advocate Children’s Hospital and Pediatrics at NorthShore University HealthSystem. The renowned cancer specialist and researcher will also become Section Chief of Pediatric Hematology/Oncology and Stem Cell Transplantation at UChicago Medicine.
KRDO News Channel 13

Children’s Hospital Colorado advocates for $150 million in funding to address mental health crisis impacting kids

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado children experiencing mental health crises are being sent out of state for care because pediatric bed space is dwindling. Children's Hospital Colorado and several other advocacy groups are calling on every official from city council members up to Governor Jared Polis and federal lawmakers to step up and address The post Children’s Hospital Colorado advocates for $150 million in funding to address mental health crisis impacting kids appeared first on KRDO.
i-70scout.com

Applications due soon for Soil Health Advisory Committee members!

Per state statute, applications are sought for the following positions:. one representative with expertise in soil carbon storage and natural climate mitigation;. two members of the board of the Colorado Association of Conservation Districts;. one water user from east of the Continental Divide who owns, leases, or represents owners of...
