Advocates Seek Support of Children’s Health Protection Advisory Committee Concerning Lead in Drinking Water
Recently, nearly 40 environmental and public health advocates including NYLCV sent a letter to the Children’s Health Protection Advisory Committee (CHPAC) concerning lead in drinking water. According to the EPA website, CHPAC is a “body of external researchers, academicians, health care providers, environmentalists, state and tribal government employees, and members of...nylcv.org
