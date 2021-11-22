ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

USFL announces 8 teams ahead of 2022 launch

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KGae2_0d4BJehF00

The new United States Football League announced the eight teams that will take the field in April for the FOX Sports-owned league.

Playing in the north division will be Michigan Panthers, New Jersey Generals, Philadelphia Stars and Pittsburgh Maulers. The Birmingham Stallions, Houston Gamblers, New Orleans Breakers and Tampa Bay Bandits make up the south division.

The teams were announced Monday on Colin Cowherd’s show on FS1, “The Herd.”

In 2022, all the teams will play at one location, but the plan calls for the teams to play in their home markets in subsequent years.

Each team will play 10 games — two games apiece against teams in their division and one against each opposite-division foe. Games are scheduled to run from mid-April through mid-June, followed by playoffs. While the schedule largely calls for games on the weekends, there will be some contests on Fridays and Mondays.

Brian Woods, the founder of The Spring League, which ran from 2017-21, is the league’s president of football operations. Former Dallas Cowboys fullback Daryl Johnston is the executive vice president of football operations.

The new USFL has no connection to the original USFL, which was in existence from 1983 through 1985, despite having several team names in common.

The short-lived league featured some players who went on to NFL stardom. Running back Herschel Walker played for the New Jersey Generals, and Hall of Fame quarterbacks Steve Young (Los Angeles Express) and Jim Kelly (Houston Gamblers) were on USFL rosters.

Two recent upstart football leagues — the Alliance of American Football and the XFL — failed to last a season. The AAF went bankrupt in the midst of the 2019 season, and the coronavirus pandemic forced the XFL to stop play in 2020. The league then folded.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 1

Related
rolling out

Deion Sanders hospitalized

Jackson State Tigers head football coach Deion Sanders has been missing from the sideline for his team’s last two games and it’s been revealed that he underwent several surgeries. Sanders, who was also recently recovering from a surgery on his foot, used social media to update his fans that he had several other undisclosed operations but was on the mend.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Larry Brown Sports

Report: LSU has made massive offer to top head coach

LSU is expected to pursue several big names for its head coaching vacancy, and one report claims they have already made a mammoth offer to one of the top coaches in the nation. Jake Crain, a former college football coach who used to work for Rivals.com, said on his “The...
NFL
The Spun

Look: This Cheerleader’s Unfortunate Moment Is Going Viral

Every now and then, an unfortunate incident befalls a cheerleader – or several – on the sideline following a play. Well, that was the case once again on Saturday afternoon. During Oklahoma’s game against Texas Tech, Sooners safety Patrick Fields hauled in an interception off of a tipped pass. Fields...
SPORTS
The Spun

NFL World Is Stunned By Michael Vick’s Admission

Michael Vick in Madden 2004 is one of the most-dominant video game athletes of all-time. The then-Atlanta Falcons quarterback was pretty much unstoppable in the video game. Vick possessed elite speed and throwing ability. Playing as the Falcons quarterback was highly entertaining, while playing against him was incredibly frustrating. For...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Daryl Johnston
Person
Colin Cowherd
The Spun

Michael Strahan Has A Blunt Message For Aaron Rodgers

On Sunday afternoon, the FOX Sports broadcasting crew reacted to the latest Aaron Rodgers news. During the segment, Terry Bradshaw and Michael Strahan both had a strong message for the Green Bay Packers quarterback. Strahan wasn’t happy Rodgers invoked the name of Martin Luther King Jr in an interview with Pat McAfee.
NFL
The Spun

The Steelers Have Added A New Quarterback

The Pittsburgh Steelers find themselves in the midst of complicated situation pertaining to their quarterback position. With Ben Roethlisberger’s status still in doubt due to a positive COVID-19 test, the organization doesn’t have a clear answer as to who will line up under center for this week’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
NFL
The Spun

Dallas Cowboys Release Player Following Costly Mistake

The Dallas Cowboys (6-1) have let go of second-year defensive end Bradlee Anae. Anae, a Utah alum and native of Hawaii, committed a costly offsides penalty during a Vikings punt on Sunday night. Dallas eventually secured the victory, but Anae’s mistake cost the Cowboys three points, extending Minnesota’s drive at...
NFL
The Spun

Titans Have Signed Another Notable Running Back

Replacing Derrick Henry is as difficult as trying to tackle the 6’3”, 240-pound superstar. With Henry set for foot surgery, the Titans continue to stock up on running back depth. Tennessee, who signed future Hall of Famer Adrian Peterson on Monday, returned to the running back market on Tuesday. According...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Usfl#Cowboys#Fox Sports#Michigan Panthers#Philadelphia Stars#The Birmingham Stallions#Houston Gamblers#Tampa Bay Bandits#Usflmaulers#The Spring League#The New Jersey Generals#Hall Of Fame#Los Angeles Express#Xfl#Aaf
107 JAMZ

NFL Kicker Does the Unthinkable – Fans Cannot Believe Their Eyes

I cannot imagine the pressure an NFL kicker must be under every time he steps out onto the field of play. Not only do you have the pressure of completing the kick for the thousands of screaming fans in the stands but for an NFL kicker, there is more. He will have to face his much larger teammates if he misses.
NFL
The Spun

Mike McCarthy Announces Devastating Cowboys Injury News

The Dallas Cowboys’ defense has taken a major hit. Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy announced on Thursday morning that star pass rusher Randy Gregory will be out for multiple weeks. Gregory, arguably the Cowboys’ best defensive player this season, suffered a calf strain at practice on Wednesday. He will reportedly...
NFL
The Spun

Green Bay Packers Have Released Notable Quarterback

With Aaron Rodgers officially back, the Green Bay Packers did some backup quarterback shuffling on Monday afternoon. The Packers activated Kurt Benkert from the practice squad Reserve/COVID-19 list and released former No. 3 overall pick Blake Bortles. Green Bay originally brought Bortles into the fold earlier this month after Rodgers and Benkert tested positive for COVID-19.
NFL
The Spun

Las Vegas Raiders Reportedly Release Veteran Quarterback

Shortly after the trade deadline passed on Tuesday, the Las Vegas Raiders made a notable change to their quarterback room. They released veteran quarterback Nathan Peterman. Peterman, a former fifth-round pick from Pitt, began his career with the Buffalo Bills. During his rookie season, he had 252 passing yards, two touchdowns and five interceptions.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Dallas Cowboys
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Patrick Mahomes Makes His Opinion On Dak Prescott Very Clear

In Week 11, two of the league’s premier quarterbacks, Patrick Mahomes and Dak Prescott, will face off in a marquee matchup. Ahead of this weekend’s contest between the Kansas City Chiefs and Dallas Cowboys in Arrow Stadium, Mahomes shared his thoughts regarding the QB on the other sideline. “I mean...
NFL
The Spun

Adrian Peterson Has A 2-Word Message For The Titans

Welcome to Tennessee, Adrian Peterson. The legendary NFL running back is reportedly signing with the Titans, following the Derrick Henry injury news. Henry is reportedly undergoing surgery on an injured foot. While it’s possible he could return later this season, Henry is expected to miss several weeks, if not the rest of the regular season.
NFL
enstarz.com

Tom Matte Cause of Death Tragic: 12-Year Long Baltimore Colts Quarterback Reportedly Suffer From Serious Health Problems

The Baltimore Colts lost another legendary athlete, Tom Matte, on Tuesday, November 2, at the age of 82. Matte, who became a running back and fill-in quarterback for Baltimore for the past 12 years, was said to have died at his Towson home. According to Sports Illustrated, the football team confirmed his death during coach John Harbaugh's news conference Wednesday, November 3. However, what caused his passing was not officially revealed.
NFL
Indy100

Bill Belichick roasted for gameday outfit: ‘Looks like grandma going to aerobics’

Bill Belichick epitomised dress-down day on Sunday after showing up to work wearing an outfit that has since been described as a “grandma going to aerobics.”. The New England Patriots head coach, who has made nine trips to the Super Bowl and won six championships, was spotted wearing a Patriots sweatshirt, sweatpants rolled up for no apparent reason, complete with white socks and trainers. One Twitter user joked, “This hood alone is giving me anxiety”, after noting it was resting on his shoulder.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Saturday Night’s Ben Roethlisberger News

The Pittsburgh Steelers were hit with some tough news on Saturday night. Less than 24 hours before the Steelers kickoff against the Detroit Lions, starting quarterback Ben Roethlisberger has been placed on the COVID-19/reserve list. Pittsburgh was a heavy favorite heading into tomorrow’s contest against the 0-8 Lions at Heinz...
NFL
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

26K+
Followers
28K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy