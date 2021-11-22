Is Cam Newton Getting Fined For Tossing Footballs To Kids?

Photo: Getty Images

Is Cam Newton getting fined for giving kids a football?

That's the thought on many Carolina Panthers fans' minds since he made his return to the Queen City . The question, which began floating around during the team's 2015 run to the Super Bowl, asks if the quarterback's "Sunday Giveaway" tradition of tossing a football to a fan in the audience would result in a $5,512 fine.

According to WCNC , that answer is no, he doesn't get fined. While the NFL fines players $7,210 for a first offense and $12,360 for a second offense for throwing or kicking the football into the stands, Newton simply hands the ball to one child and therefore doesn't cause a fight over it in the crowd.

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - NOVEMBER 21: Cam Newton #1 of the Carolina Panthers gives the ball to a fan after a 27-yard touchdown pass to Christian McCaffrey #22 (not pictured) in the fourth quarter against the Washington Football Team at Bank of America

After one season away, Newton returned to the Panthers following earlier this month. Following the news, he shared a powerful video letting fans know that he was "Coming Home" to the team where he spent his first nine seasons in the NFL.

On Sunday (November 21), he made his first start since returning in a matchup at home against the Washington Football Team. While the team was eagerly anticipating a win, the Panthers ultimately fell short with a final score of 21-27.