ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

How An ROI Obsession Is Hurting Your Marketing

By Atul Minocha
Entrepreneur
Entrepreneur
 5 days ago

We are all obsessed with return on investment (ROI). That’s no secret. We want to make the best use of our dollars, and we believe ROI is a simple but effective way to make good business decisions. As Peter Drucker once said, “What gets measured, gets managed.”

Q3 2021 hedge fund letters, conferences and more

Unfortunately, we have somehow extended Peter Drucker’s pithy wisdom to a false corollary of “what can’t be measured is not worth managing or doing.” As a result, many companies hesitate to make decisions without access to a specific ROI.

Indeed, many businesses only feel comfortable when they can tie a specific ROI number to their marketing efforts. They insist on seeing the data before investing in anything. No data, no approval; what can’t be measured shouldn’t be done.

In my experience, though, this isn’t the best approach. You can make great decisions without ROI, and in many cases, relying solely on ROI will actually hinder your marketing efforts.

The Obsession With ROI

So why does this obsession with ROI exist in so many companies? And is it really such a bad thing?

It wasn’t so long ago that marketers, and business leaders in general, didn’t really have a way to gather direct data about their marketing efforts. Until just a few decades ago, companies had very little access to data across the board. Products were made by a factory, then distributed by a distributor, then sold to a dealer or retailer, and then sold to customers.

Beyond that first link in the chain, the company had little insight into what happened along the way. They tried to gain some visibility, of course, but the limits of technology ensured that large gaps were always present. Leaders were desperate to peer into the gaps.

And then, beginning just a few decades ago, technology began providing ways to collect data. Suddenly, companies could track things like card swipes, online clicks, and so on. Because of all the pent-up hunger for data, companies began investing heavily in acquiring and collecting any and all data they could possibly get.

It has now come to a point where companies are spending time and money collecting far more data than they can ever use in a meaningful way. “Collect it, and we will find a use for it” is the modern-day, digital version of, “If you build it, they will come.”

You Can’t Rely on Data Alone

I believe marketers and business leaders would be far better served figuring out what to do with the data before they collect it, rather than just trying to collect more and more of it. Marketers are gorging on data; instead of giving them agility over competition , it’s leaving them lethargic and dazed.

Instead of just collecting as much information as possible, use your own business objectives to identify the pieces of information that are critical. Then figure out how and where you can acquire this specific information. Once you know which data to collect, why you’re collecting it, and where you can find it, come up with an effective, ethical methodology and tool(s) for acquiring it.

We’ve become too reliant on only data. Instead of using data to inform their judgment and decision-making, marketers have started to hide behind it. They waste a vast amount of time and effort acquiring data to shield them from the responsibility and consequences of making smart decisions.

A Marketing Security Blanket

In my opinion, ROI has become just another aspect of a marketing security blanket that people want to hide behind when making decisions. For the most part, it’s the result of marketing teams fighting for a piece of the pie.

Leaders sit around a table and debate how they’re going to spend their money. As part of this, people have to justify the expenditures for their departments and projects. The engineer’s pitch is pretty easy: “Give me a million dollars, and my team will build a new product.” That makes sense. The money directly connects to a tangible outcome.

Then the CMO raises his hands and says, “I want to spend a million dollars on billboards.” It’s natural for the CFO to wonder if they would be flushing that money down the proverbial toilet. Consequently, marketers have often felt compelled to justify their expenditures in some direct way in order to receive the money they need to fund their efforts. The easiest way to do that is to tie a specific ROI to every marketing campaign.

As a result, ROI has become the way in which every marketing project is measured. The only problem is that some of the most impactful marketing campaigns can’t be readily tied to a clear ROI. In those instances, marketers are often tempted to make up numbers or, worse, to ignore great marketing ideas altogether, simply because there aren’t ROI numbers to justify them.

Data Isn’t Everything

ROI numbers sound attractive and can easily be plugged into a spreadsheet. Unfortunately, it’s an unhealthy practice, which can become ingrained in the company. Expected return is now connected to every single marketing effort.

There are a few issues with this approach, demonstrated with a simple example. Let’s say your annual revenue is $10 million, with a contribution margin of 33 percent. In working with your CMO , you’ve come up with a growth plan to take your revenue to $13 million the following year. Your CMO has presented a reasonable-looking plan that asks for a marketing spend of $1 million to achieve this 30 percent growth in sales.

Is this an ROI of 300 percent (spend $1 million to get $3 million of incremental revenue)? Or is it an ROI of 100 percent (spend $1 million to get $1 million of incremental contribution margin)? Or, is it an ROI of 0 percent, since you are left with zero incremental dollars in the bottom line, after spending every dollar of incremental contribution margin on your marketing?

Maximizing ROI Doesn’t Maximize Sales

That’s not the only issue with this approach. Think about it: even if ROI is calculated and used correctly, maximizing ROI will not maximize sales or profit. Yes, you read that correctly: maximizing ROI is not the same as maximizing your sales or profit opportunity.

This is due to the law of diminishing returns. In most instances, the first dollar you spend on advertising will have a much greater impact than the second or the third dollar. In other words, with every dollar you spend, you will get less bang for that buck, reducing your ROI each time you add a dollar to your spend.

Thus, if you maximize ROI, your spreadsheet will want you to underspend your budget. However, you probably measure your success with sales or profit at the end of the year (or month or quarter). To maximize either of these, you will need to spend more than the level that maximizes ROI.

Bottom Line: Treat ROI as a Tool

I want to make it clear that I’m not opposed to ROI. When it can be reasonably connected to a campaign, ROI is great. However, sometimes you have to pursue your intuition in your marketing, creating, and promoting the vision and message of your company in ways that might not be so easy to measure.

If you insist on attaching clear ROI to everything your marketing team does, you’re going to miss out on some really effective and creative ways to build brand visibility. So, don’t look for data just to hide behind it. Don’t force an ROI number into a marketing campaign.

Focus on your objectives, messaging, and positioning; trust the experience, intuition, and intelligence of your marketing team. Don’t be afraid to get a little creative. Keep in mind that the maxim often attributed to Einstein—“Not everything that counts can be counted”—applies very well in the world of marketing.

Atul Minocha is a partner at Chief Outsiders , the nation’s fastest growing “executive-as-a-service” company.

About Atul

With experience in startups and Fortune 500 companies like Honeywell, Kodak, and Toyota, Atul works in a wide range of industries, from automotive and healthcare to industrial goods and technology. Atul has a degree in mechanical engineering from the Indian Institute of Technology Delhi and an MBA from Yale University. He is a professor at the Hult International Business School, a mentor and an angel investor with Sierra Angels, a Vistage speaker, and a Forbes contributor.

Comments / 0

Related
CMSWire

How a CX Mindset Can Power Your Loyalty Marketing Program

Today’s marketers are increasingly seeing customer experience (CX) fall under their umbrella of duties. So much so that Harvard Business Review claims that customer experience “has become the new marketing ... [because] it influences brand perceptions and impacts business performance just as strongly as tradition- al marketing.”. Harvard Business Review...
ECONOMY
babypips.com

How To Develop Your Market Edge In Forex Trading

Author of Trading in the Zone Mark Douglas defines trading edge as “nothing more than an indication of a higher probability of one thing happening over another.”. This market edge has to be objective and quantifiable, which means it’s backed by numbers and statistics. You’re probably rolling your eyes and...
MARKETS
Inman.com

Humor, connection, presence: How to upgrade your marketing in 2022

Statistics say that clients typically go with the first agent they meet — so how can you make sure you’re that agent? Well, it comes down to your marketing. Luxe marketer Tiffany McQuaid shares a few strategies that’ll help you stand out from your competition and get that deal in 2022.
ECONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Peter Drucker
hackernoon.com

How to Digitally Market your Content with Khamisi Hamisi

Khamisi Hamisi is the founder and social media strategist at Khamisi Digital, a platform that connects brands to social media. Khamisi is nominated for this year's Noonies tech awards. Vote for him as HackerNoon Contributor of the Year - Social Media Marketing. We discuss how to market social media content online alongside other topics. This Slogging AMA occurred in slogging's official #amas channel, and has been edited for readability. Please share your thoughts with us on the #amas chat channel.
ECONOMY
Times Union

How to Use Affiliate Marketing to Level Up Your Ecommerce Strategy

Ecommerce continues to gain relevance as people find it more convenient to shop online, especially when 2020's pandemic hit. Now, the ecommerce vertical is 2021-ready. But the initial obstacle remains: How to position a given product before the precise audience?. To remove this barrier and grow customer reach, you need...
INTERNET
The Drum

How influencer marketing can increase your whitepaper and ebook success

While influencer marketing continues to take the B2C world by storm, CMOs at companies of all sizes find themselves wondering whether this rapidly evolving marketing strategy can be implemented for their specific use cases whether their focus is DTC, retail B2C, or yes even B2B. For the latter, influencers can help promote whitepapers and ebooks, two of the favorite content formats within the tech industry.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marketing Campaigns#Roi#Digital Marketing
American Banker

Marriott’s data-driven approach to measure marketing ROI and efficiencies

Most travel and hospitality brands have always had the challenge of continually working to be more data-driven; the pandemic didn't change that. What it did change, however, is tighter requirements around marketing efficiencies and more improved ROIs. In this episode of Vertical Reality: Travel, we hear from Devin Sung, vice...
INDUSTRY
entrepreneurstime.com

How to Improve Your Marketing and Create Hot New Products That Your Customers Already Want

How can you improve your marketing and create new products – products that your customers already want? Simple. Ask for feedback from your customers and see what the common themes are. What do your customers like most about your product? How can you focus on that more in your marketing? What do they believe that your product/service currently lacks? Think about how you can use their feedback to create a new/improved service and offer that to your customers.
ECONOMY
Autoblog

Self-driving startups join EVs as next stock market obsession

Self-driving technology companies are the latest automotive stocks to become an obsession of retail traders, with firms like Aurora Innovation Inc. surging Friday on high volume. Aurora, which went public via special purpose acquisition company earlier this month, jumped as much as 50% Friday after the stock was widely cited...
ECONOMY
success.com

How to Use Video Marketing on LinkedIn to Help Land Your Next Clients

Video is central to how we connect and learn in the world of virtual work. It can also be a powerful way to promote yourself and your business to attract a consistent stream of ideal clients. Videos provide us with a more personal peek into the qualities of those on the other side of the screen, even when we’ve never met them irl.
SOFTWARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Marketing
Inman.com

How to make your marketing stand out in the sea of sameness

Why does so much real estate marketing sound the same? It’s simple: commoditization. If you want to stand out from the crowd, you have to speak to the relationship with each consumer and their community. Here’s how. When I visit any city, I pay close attention to the local real...
REAL ESTATE
Forbes

How New Digital Privacy Laws Will Impact Your Marketing Plan

Sergio Alvarez is a performance marketing expert, digital attribution leader, and CEO and Founder of Ai Media Group. As governments across the world react to global scandals such as the Facebook-Cambridge Analytica data breach, more and more countries, including the U.S., are rolling out privacy laws to protect the personal identifying information (PII) of digital citizens.
WEKU

Smart devices are listening to more than our words

This episode was originally published May 17, 2021. Picture this: You’re not feeling so hot and you say to your smart speaker, “Robot, I’m hungry,” and you cough. And the device says, “Would you like a recipe for chicken soup?” And then, “By the way, would you like to order cough drops with one-hour delivery?”
TECHNOLOGY
Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur

5K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Entrepreneurs are business owners, creators and thought leaders everywhere building exciting ventures, reshaping entire industries for the better, and rewriting the rules of success. Entrepreneur helps them grow their businesses and realize their best selves and lives through inspiring stories of real people, valuable resources, how-to content, books, podcasts, videos, coaching and more.

 https://www.entrepreneur.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy