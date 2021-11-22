ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behind Viral Videos

Video Exposes How One Famous McDonald's Sandwich is Made: 'That's a McCrime'

By Emily Rella
Entrepreneur
Entrepreneur
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3End61_0d4BIMy400

McDonald’s cult-favorite McRib made a major comeback this month when it returned to menus nationwide.

Fans have loved the saucy sandwich for years, but skeptics have often side-eyed the creation on account of not knowing what exactly goes into the alleged barbecue rib sandwich.

But thanks to a new viral TikTok made by McDonald’s employee Isaiah Gilley, customers can now see just how the sandwich is made — and spoiler alert, it’s not exactly appetizing.

The video, which has now garnered over 9.9 million views, shows Gilley preparing the sandwich.

Related: The McRib is Coming Back This November

@zaezae1098 McRib #howmcdondaldsworkersbeatwork #mcdonalds #mcdonaldssecrets #fyp #foruoupage #foryourpage #xyzbca #mcrib #imlovinit ♬ Monkeys Spinning Monkeys - Kevin MacLeod

He pulls out frozen, unidentifiable meat shaped like a rack of ribs from a drawer and places it on the grill to cook. He selects the ‘McRib’ setting and places a block over the meat while adding the sandwich toppings to the bun. Gilley then opens another drawer filled with barbecue sauce and begins to dunk the meat into the drawer, slathering the sauce all over before the sandwich is finished.

Naturally, commenters were unnerved.

“Does anyone else feel like this made the already unappetizing McRib seem even less appetizing?” one user asked.

Related: McDonald's Is Making Its Famous McRib Sandwich Into an NFT

“That’s not a McRib that’s a McCrime” said another.

Although many called the video “nauseating” and questioned the quality of the “mystery meat,” other loyal fans defended the sandwich till the end.

“I know what I’m getting when I get it,” one said. “You can’t discourage me!!”

Gilley posted a follow-up video to his viral hit explaining that he was not fired for exposing how the sandwich was made but is "under investigation" by the food chain.

“I guess we’ll just see how it goes,” he told viewers .

Last month McDonald’s surprised fans of the sandwich by announcing that it would be doling out 10 free McRib NFTs on its Twitter account.

The sandwich originally debuted on menus in Kansas City in 1981 and has since amassed a massive following during its limited-time runs on and off menus nationwide.

McDonald’s was up 17.45% year over year as of Monday afternoon.

Related: Panera Employee Exposes Secret Behind How Soup Is Made at Chain

Comments / 0

Related
Mashed

McDonald's Employees Wish You'd Stop Doing This In The Drive-Thru

There's something about McDonald's that many of us just can't resist. There are the crispy fries, delicious sandwiches and burgers, and dreamy ice cream concoctions (although we probably should be staying away from those, considering we've been warned time and again about how often those ice cream machines break), to name a few. As much as we all love a good, simple drive-thru order of a burger and fries, there's a lot more going on in a run-of-the-mill McDonald's restaurant than we often realize.
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

The Red Flag On Your Chick-Fil-A Receipt Has A Secret Meaning

You've seen the advertisements. You've seen the online campaigns. Which fast-food company has the best chicken sandwich? Which hunk of fried white meat beats the band? While they pump out ad after ad online or on your TV, they seem to be more annoying than getting you to want a chicken sandwich from them, right? Fortunately, there's a place that does away with all the showmanship, the glitz, those eye-rolling attempts to sound relatable and tell you plain and simple: "Eat mor chikin'."
RESTAURANTS
Fox News

McRib cooking process shocks McDonald's fans in viral video

There’s an old saying "never see how the sausage gets made." The same can be said about the McRib. A video on TikTok showing the process that McDonald’s workers go through to make the seasonal sandwich has gone viral. As is the case with a lot of fast food items, it looks much more appetizing after it’s been prepared.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Macleod
Awesome 98

People are Disgusted by How Little Ceasars Pizza Sauce is Allegedly Made

A TikToker who claims to work at Little Ceasars posted a video of how they allegedly make their pizza sauce. The video has since gone viral with over 15.8 million views since it was posted last week. The video shows a large plastic container full of what looks like tomato paste, water, and herbs being mixed together. However, none of that is what’s bothering people.
LUBBOCK, TX
EatThis

9 Fast-Food Chains That Are Phasing Out Dining Rooms

In order to make room for more drive-thru lanes and areas for curbside pickups, fast-food chains have been rethinking the concept of a modern-day restaurant with new design prototypes. And one element, in particular, seems to be taking up less and less real estate in a modern fast-food joint—the dining room.
RESTAURANTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mcdonalds#Panera#Food Drink#Mcrib#Barbecue Rib Sandwich#Mcdonald#Mccrime
12tomatoes.com

Man Shares “Brilliant” Money-Saving Hack For McDonald’s Breakfast Sandwich

If you are someone who loves McDonald’s breakfast (and who doesn’t?), this is a hack that you will definitely want to learn more about. We are loving this one because it allows us to save some much-needed money on their delicious breakfast sandwiches. The HellthyJunkFood TikTok account (@hellthyjunkfood) is here to make sure that we know all about this one and we are now forever in their debt.
FOOD & DRINKS
wgnradio.com

Love the McDonald’s McRib sandwich? It’s back for a limited time says franchise owner

Sam Lubeznik, a third-generation McDonald’s owner and operator in Northwest Indiana, joins John Williams to talk about the return of the limited edition sandwich: the McRib. He encourages that if you’re a fan of the sandwich, get yours now. Lubeznik also shares about the McDonald’s Food for the Body and Spirit events that give turkey and trimmings to the local food insecure community.
RESTAURANTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Behind Viral Videos
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
KABC

This Thursday, McDonald’s Returning Egg McMuffin To Original Price For One Day

(Chicago, IL) — McDonald’s is throwing back the price of one of its most iconic items for a day. The Egg McMuffin is turning 50, with the company selling it at its original price of 63-cents during breakfast hours on Thursday. That goes from 6 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Offered exclusively on the McDonald’s app, the fast-food giant is encouraging customers to buy more food in order to customize the sandwich, such as using hash browns as muffins instead. Created in 1971 by California franchisee Herb Peterson, McDonald’s brought the sandwich nationwide in 1975.
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

The 14 Types Of People Who Dine At McDonald's: Which One Are You?

After decades spent slinging burgers and frying fries, it's probably fair to say that McDonald's has earned the right to be called a "big deal." Even if you're not a huge fan of the Golden Arches, the fact that the company can bring in $19.2 billion in revenue should at least be a little impressive — and that was a bad year for them.
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

How Cult Rumors Once Cut McDonald's Profits

Starting a business these days is apparently as simple as creating an Instagram page, posting irresistibly aesthetic photos, and convincing people to spend a lot of money on your trendy brand. Of course, before the days of rampant internet use, running a business was never quite so accessible, but having a good public image was still crucial.
FOOD & DRINKS
247tempo.com

How Many McDonald’s Restaurants Are in Your State?

Despite being associated with high caloric consumption, as well high intake of fat and sodium, fast food has long been a beloved part of the American diet. Nearly 37% of U.S. adults consume food from quick-service restaurants on any given day, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. (These are 30 popular fast foods that are real calorie bombs.)
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

Throw Your Avocado Away Immediately If You Notice This

Just like in fashion, the food world sees trends that come and go. Cronuts, rainbow bagels, and dalgona coffee are a few treats from the last decade that foodies went wild for, only to have the hype around them quickly die down. This cycle tends to be the narrative around trendy foods, though every so often, something is able to break the mold and get a good hold onto society, and we can't think of anything that has done that better in recent years than the avocado. According to Avocados From Mexico, avocado lovers in America alone consume an average of 8 pounds of Mexican-grown avocados a year, and if you're a proud part of that statistic, you've probably got a stash of them sitting in your kitchen right now.
BEAUTY & FASHION
12tomatoes.com

Video Shows Breakfast At McDonald’s Japan And It’s Not What People Expected

When this TikTok user decided to stop at McDonald’s for breakfast, they never could have expected what would happen next. Of course, we have neglected to mention the most important fact here. Adele Collette happened to be in Japan at the time. Now, her video has made a number of American viewers very jealous. Once you have the chance to check this one out, you will see why.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Mashed

Popeye's Just Announced Its First Plant-Based Sandwich With One Catch

The biggest challenge vegans face just might be finding plant-based fast food options that are not only in line with their diet, but are also pleasant for their taste buds. Burger chains and restaurants rejoiced at the creation of the Impossible Burger as it finally provided a vegan menu option that wasn't a portobello mushroom. Popeyes is answering the call for more vegan-friendly menu options with a Creole-inspired plant-based sandwich. The fast-food chain is on trend, Louisiana kitchen-style.
FOOD & DRINKS
Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur

5K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Entrepreneurs are business owners, creators and thought leaders everywhere building exciting ventures, reshaping entire industries for the better, and rewriting the rules of success. Entrepreneur helps them grow their businesses and realize their best selves and lives through inspiring stories of real people, valuable resources, how-to content, books, podcasts, videos, coaching and more.

 https://www.entrepreneur.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy