See How Kendrick Lamar Expensively Thanked His Entire 'Day N Vegas' Crew

Kendrick Lamar returned to the big stage earlier this month with a highly anticipated performance at the Day N Vegas Festival in Las Vegas. Fans were hype that K. Dot performed several of his chart-topping hits during the show, and were even more pleased that the rapper was joined by a dance team made up of talented young dancers, who blew the audience away.

The "Humble" star expressed his gratitude to his dance crew by treating the entire team (and their families) to a special dinner celebration at Mastro’s Ocean Club in Malibu, California. Kendrick, who usually shies away from the camera, took photos with everyone in the crew -- and was all smiles doing so.

The epic performance and gracious dinner comes just months after Dr. Dre announced that Kendrick will be joining him onstage for the 2022 Super Bowl Halftime show , along with Snoop Dogg , Mary J. Blige and Eminem .

As for new music, the Compton king has yet to confirm a new project or album on the way. However, he did issue a statement on his website back in August regarding his last album with Top Dog Entertainment, sharing:

“As I produce my final TDE album, I feel joy to have been a part of such a cultural imprint after 17 years. The Struggles. The Success. And most importantly, the Brotherhood. May the Most High continue to use Top Dawg as a vessel for candid creators. As I continue to pursue my life’s calling. There’s beauty in completion. And always faith in the unknown. Thank you for keeping me in your thoughts. I’ve prayed for you all. See you soon enough.”

Check out more epic moments from K. Dot's crew dinner below.