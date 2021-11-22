ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

See How Kendrick Lamar Expensively Thanked His Entire 'Day N Vegas' Crew

By Kiyonna Anthony
iHeartRadio
iHeartRadio
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13JQjX_0d4BI6vh00

Photo: Getty Images

Kendrick Lamar returned to the big stage earlier this month with a highly anticipated performance at the Day N Vegas Festival in Las Vegas. Fans were hype that K. Dot performed several of his chart-topping hits during the show, and were even more pleased that the rapper was joined by a dance team made up of talented young dancers, who blew the audience away.

The "Humble" star expressed his gratitude to his dance crew by treating the entire team (and their families) to a special dinner celebration at Mastro’s Ocean Club in Malibu, California. Kendrick, who usually shies away from the camera, took photos with everyone in the crew -- and was all smiles doing so.

The epic performance and gracious dinner comes just months after Dr. Dre announced that Kendrick will be joining him onstage for the 2022 Super Bowl Halftime show , along with Snoop Dogg , Mary J. Blige and Eminem .

As for new music, the Compton king has yet to confirm a new project or album on the way. However, he did issue a statement on his website back in August regarding his last album with Top Dog Entertainment, sharing:

“As I produce my final TDE album, I feel joy to have been a part of such a cultural imprint after 17 years. The Struggles. The Success. And most importantly, the Brotherhood. May the Most High continue to use Top Dawg as a vessel for candid creators. As I continue to pursue my life’s calling. There’s beauty in completion. And always faith in the unknown. Thank you for keeping me in your thoughts. I’ve prayed for you all. See you soon enough.”

Check out more epic moments from K. Dot's crew dinner below.

Comments / 0

Related
HipHopDX.com

Ex-Ruthless Records Rapper Exposes Eazy-E Lawsuit They Kept Out Of 'Straight Outta Compton'

The N.W.A biopic Straight Outta Compton arrived in 2015 and painted a Hollywood portrait of the pioneering West Coast gangsta rap group. Considering director F. Gary Gray only had so much time to tell the story, plenty of details were left out. For starters, J.J. Fad wasn’t even mentioned despite their undeniable impact on the success of Ruthless Records and Dr. Dre’s assault on former Pump It Up! host Dee Barnes was conveniently omitted, too.
CELEBRITIES
Spin

Watch Kendrick Lamar Play Section.80 Deep Cuts During His First Show in Two Years

Kendrick Lamar‘s debut album Section.80 turned 10 this year, and the rapper celebrated by playing deep cuts during his headlining set at the Day N Vegas festival in Las Vegas last night. He performed “Fuck Your Ethnicity,” “A.D.H.D.,” “HiiiPower,” “Hol’ Up,” “Chapter Ten,” and “Ronald Reagan Era (His Evils)” during his only concert of 2021 (and first U.S. show in more than two years).
LAS VEGAS, NV
djmag.com

Kendrick Lamar performs career-spanning set at return Day N Vegas festival: Watch

Kendrick Lamar returned to the live stage for his only performance of the year over the weekend. The rapper headlined the Day N Vegas festival and used the occasion to mark the 10th anniversary of his debut album, 'Section.80', performing tracks from the record such as 'A.D.H.D.', 'HiiiPower', 'Fuck Your Ethnicity', 'Hol' Up', 'Ronald Reagan Era (His Evils)' and 'Chapter Ten', the latter of which he included in a live set for the first time ever.
MUSIC
hotnewhiphop.com

Kendrick Lamar Says He'll Be Back "Very Soon" During Day N Vegas Set

The return of Kendrick Lamar appears imminent. As rumors continue to ramp up about the release of his next project -- and final release under Top Dawg Entertainment -- the rapper returned to the stage at Day N Vegas for his sole show of 2021, and his first in the U.S. in two years.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
hiphop-n-more.com

Kendrick Lamar Makes Triumphant Return to Stage at Day N Vegas Festival (Photos)

Kendrick Lamar closed out day 1 of the Day N Vegas festival in Las Vegas on Friday night. The rapper performed some of the fan favorites from his first album Section.80 to his latest one, DAMN. for an audience which was very excited to see the rapper live for the first time in a long time. K.Dot kicked off his set with Section.80’s ‘F*ck Your Ethnicity’ which he doesn’t perform often.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Register Citizen

Kendrick Lamar Celebrates 'Section.80' During Casually Dazzling Day N Vegas Set

Kendrick Lamar celebrated the 10th anniversary of Section.80 during a deft, tightly coordinated set at the Day N Vegas festival on Friday. The performance marked Lamar’s lone scheduled show of 2021, and his first U.S. concert in two years. Released in 2011, Section.80 was Lamar’s easy-going yet audacious debut album,...
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Drake Shows Love To Kendrick Lamar On "Take Care" Anniversary

10 years ago, Drake released his game-shifting sophomore album, Take Care. It was an album that shaped the trajectory of his career, especially as he defeated the sophomore slump. In many ways, it was an album that helped determine the next 10 years of the rap game. Not only through the music that was created but the subsequent tour that included opening acts like Kendrick Lamar and J. Cole -- two artists that are regarded his peers and competition, now.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eminem
Person
Snoop Dogg
Person
Kendrick Lamar
thisis50.com

Terrace Martin Talks New Album “Drones” featuring Kendrick Lamar, Ty Dolla $ign & Snoop Dogg

Terrace Martin just released his new album Drones. The title song features Kendrick Lamar, Ty Dolla $ign, James Fauntleroy, and Snoop Dogg. Terrace Martin was a part of all four of Kendrick Lamar’s studio albums: Section.80, Good Kid, M.A.A.D City, To Pimp a Butterfly, and Damn. Martin contributed extensively across To Pimp a Butterfly, in particular, co-producing “King Kunta,” “The Blacker the Berry,” and more, and playing various instruments on the record.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Las Vegas#Compton#Mastro S Ocean Club#Top Dog Entertainment#Success#Brotherhood
NME

Madlib previews unreleased Freddie Gibbs and Black Star songs at Day N Vegas

Madlib has surprised fans by playing two unreleased tracks during his set at Las Vegas’ Day N Vegas last night (November 13). In videos posted on social media, the producer is seen playing an unreleased Black Star number and another unreleased collaboration with Freddie Gibbs. Watch the videos below. Madlib...
MUSIC
hotnewhiphop.com

Kanye West & Drake "Free Larry Hoover" Concert Ticket Prices Shock Fans

From the wording of the announcement, some fans were misled into thinking that Kanye West and Drake's upcoming concert in Los Angeles would be free of charge. Labeled as a "Free Larry Hoover Benefit Concert," a number of folks were shocked to find out on Monday that the concert isn't actually free... it's tofree Larry Hoover.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Cosmopolitan

Megan Thee Stallion Just Posted Her Graduation Pics Wearing Nothing But a One-Piece With a Diploma in Hand

Since Megan Thee Stallion hit the music scene, she has made it clear that pursuing her education was a top priority. After a less than traditional route, her hard work has finally paid off. The Houston Hot Girl is gearing up to graduate from Texas Southern University this December, and she celebrated by releasing *theeee* hottest grad pics on Instagram.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 15, Rocks Ripped Jeans & Looks Just Like Mom At Doc Premiere With Angelina & Pax

Angelina Jolie took two of her kids, Shiloh and Pax, to the premiere of a French photographer’s documentary on Nov. 18, and they all posed together on the red carpet. Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 15, stepped out for another red carpet appearance on Nov. 18. This time, she joined her mom, Angelina Jolie, and older brother, Pax Jolie-Pitt, 17, at the premiere of French photographer, JR’s, documentary, Paper & Glue, at the Museum of Tolerance in Los Angeles. The trio posed for photos with JR before the big event, with Angelina and Pax standing to one side of the artist and Shiloh standing solo on the other.
LOS ANGELES, CA
nowdecatur.com

R&B Snippets: Teyana Taylor, Chris Brown & More!

TEYANA TAYLOR DENIES HOSTING PARTY INTERRUPTED BY ROBBERY: Teyana Taylor says she wasn't hosting the party at Los Angeles' Sunset Room that was interrupted by a robbery outside this past weekend. According to The Shade Room, a source said that Teyana was actually hired by a promoter to do a walk-through at the event and that she was not responsible for the actual party.
MUSIC
Parade

Who is Janet Jackson’s Son? Meet the Light of Her Life, Eissa Al Mana

Janet Jackson is a showbiz icon who’s known for setting records and upsetting expectations. The Grammy Award winner from the legendary musical family has done so time and again, whether she’s being named the first-ever artist to generate seven top 5 hits off the same album (as she did in 1989 with Rhythm Nation 1814), delivering a much-raved-about performance on film (in the 1993 drama Poetic Justice) or becoming one of the few Black women to ever be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame (like she was in 2019). But Jackson may have surprised her fans the most when she revealed in 2016 that she was pregnant at 50 years young.
MUSIC
iHeartRadio

iHeartRadio

110K+
Followers
12K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

All your favorite music, podcasts, and radio stations available for free. Listen to thousands of live radio stations or create your own artist stations and playlists. Get the latest music and trending news, from your favorite artists and bands.

 https://www.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy