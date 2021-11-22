ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationship Advice

50 delicious dinner recipes to help your pre-Thanksgiving meal prep

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YUO5A_0d4BHTri00
Allrecipes

50 delicious dinner time recipes

Even before the coronavirus pandemic, global cooking trends were showing an uptick in people cooking at home. Gallup and Cookpad’s latest report published Dec. 17, 2020, showed that through 2019, a growing number of people around the world were cooking at home rather than going out or eating pre-cooked meals.

In the U.S., the swelling popularity of at-home meal prep subscriptions from Blue Apron to Hello Fresh! and the growing prevalence of grocery delivery underscore a renewed interest in prepping meals at home. Then as COVID-19 spread, mandatory restaurant shutdowns and capacity limits drove a dramatic jump in home cooking—not to mention demand for recipes and sales of things like yeast and kitchen appliances .

Of all meals, dinner is perhaps the one most likely to feel boring after too much repetition. And after a year of dining at home, the dinnertime rut is real for many of us. To help diversify things, Stacker compiled a list of 50 dinner recipes from Allrecipes . Many of these dishes require just a few pantry staples and fresh produce. Keep reading to discover some new recipes to mix up your nightly routine

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LzfzG_0d4BHTri00
Allrecipes

Chicken, Apple, and Brussels Sprout Sheet Pan Dinner

- Prep: 15 mins
- Cook: 40 mins
- Total: 55 mins
- Servings: 6
- Yield: 6 chicken thighs
- Number of ingredients: 7
- Read more about the recipe here

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2twZqV_0d4BHTri00
Allrecipes

Tennessee Meatloaf

- Prep: 40 mins
- Cook: 1 hr
- Additional: 15 mins
- Total: 1 hr 55 mins
- Servings: 10
- Yield: 2 9x5-inch loaves
- Number of ingredients: 19
- Read more about the recipe here

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05dSZu_0d4BHTri00
Allrecipes

Tasty Baked Mac n Cheese

- Prep: 30 mins
- Cook: 25 mins
- Total: 55 mins
- Servings: 12
- Yield: 12 servings
- Number of ingredients: 12
- Read more about the recipe here

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WVflN_0d4BHTri00
Allrecipes

Paleo Pecan-Maple Salmon

- Prep: 15 mins
- Cook: 12 mins
- Additional: 2 hrs
- Total: 2 hrs 27 mins
- Servings: 4
- Yield: 4 servings
- Number of ingredients: 8
- Read more about the recipe here

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SxMii_0d4BHTri00
Allrecipes

Stuffed Peppers My Way

- Prep: 20 mins
- Cook: 40 mins
- Total: 1 hr
- Servings: 2
- Yield: 2 servings
- Number of ingredients: 11
- Read more about the recipe here

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pn4tv_0d4BHTri00
Allrecipes

Lemon Chicken Tenders

- Prep: 15 mins
- Cook: 20 mins
- Total: 35 mins
- Servings: 4
- Yield: 4 servings
- Number of ingredients: 9
- Read more about the recipe here

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08UIQT_0d4BHTri00
Allrecipes

Chef John's Smothered Pork Chops

- Prep: 15 mins
- Cook: 55 mins
- Total: 1 hr 10 mins
- Servings: 4
- Yield: 4 servings
- Number of ingredients: 11
- Read more about the recipe here

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01IHG5_0d4BHTri00
Allrecipes

Kim's Lasagna

- Prep: 30 mins
- Cook: 1 hr 10 mins
- Additional: 45 mins
- Total: 2 hrs 25 mins
- Servings: 10
- Yield: 1 9x13-inch pan
- Number of ingredients: 24
- Read more about the recipe here

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Muqnl_0d4BHTri00
Allrecipes

Pork and Pepper Stir Fry

- Prep: 30 mins
- Cook: 10 mins
- Additional: 30 mins
- Total: 1 hr 10 mins
- Servings: 4
- Yield: 4 servings
- Number of ingredients: 16
- Read more about the recipe here

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mT6XR_0d4BHTri00
Allrecipes

Cheesy Tuna Noodle Casserole

- Prep: 10 mins
- Cook: 55 mins
- Total: 1 hr 5 mins
- Servings: 6
- Yield: 6 servings
- Number of ingredients: 11
- Read more about the recipe here

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WfKCb_0d4BHTri00
Allrecipes

Easy Meatloaf

- Prep: 10 mins
- Cook: 1 hr
- Total: 1 hr 10 mins
- Servings: 8
- Yield: 8 servings
- Number of ingredients: 9
- Read more about the recipe here

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Q0v5K_0d4BHTri00
Allrecipes

World's Best Lasagna

- Prep: 30 mins
- Cook: 2 hrs 30 mins
- Additional: 15 mins
- Total: 3 hrs 15 mins
- Servings: 12
- Yield: 12 servings
- Number of ingredients: 20
- Read more about the recipe here

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05EJpR_0d4BHTri00
Allrecipes

Classic Meatloaf

- Prep: 30 mins
- Cook: 45 mins
- Total: 1 hr 15 mins
- Servings: 10
- Yield: 1 meatloaf
- Number of ingredients: 19
- Read more about the recipe here

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RGKkN_0d4BHTri00
Allrecipes

Cast Iron Pan-Seared Steak (Oven-Finished)

- Prep: 5 mins
- Cook: 12 mins
- Additional: 1 hr 5 mins
- Total: 1 hr 22 mins
- Servings: 2
- Yield: 2 steaks
- Number of ingredients: 8
- Read more about the recipe here

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qdpPL_0d4BHTri00
Allrecipes

Baked Teriyaki Chicken

- Prep: 30 mins
- Cook: 1 hr
- Total: 1 hr 30 mins
- Servings: 6
- Yield: 6 servings
- Number of ingredients: 9
- Read more about the recipe here

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nCCjW_0d4BHTri00
Allrecipes

Dumplings

- Prep: 5 mins
- Cook: 15 mins
- Total: 20 mins
- Servings: 6
- Yield: 6 dumplings
- Number of ingredients: 6
- Read more about the recipe here

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00Ex3u_0d4BHTri00
Allrecipes

Slow Cooker Texas Pulled Pork

- Prep: 15 mins
- Cook: 5 hrs
- Total: 5 hrs 15 mins
- Servings: 8
- Yield: 8 sandwiches
- Number of ingredients: 14
- Read more about the recipe here

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Lgyq8_0d4BHTri00
Allrecipes

Juicy Roasted Chicken

- Prep: 10 mins
- Cook: 1 hr 15 mins
- Additional: 15 mins
- Total: 1 hr 40 mins
- Servings: 6
- Yield: 6 servings
- Number of ingredients: 5
- Read more about the recipe here

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gN2Uc_0d4BHTri00
Allrecipes

Baked Chicken Schnitzel

- Prep: 20 mins
- Cook: 10 mins
- Total: 30 mins
- Servings: 6
- Yield: 6 servings
- Number of ingredients: 8
- Read more about the recipe here

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11wsUo_0d4BHTri00
Allrecipes

Perfect Chicken

- Prep: 10 mins
- Cook: 1 hr 15 mins
- Total: 1 hr 25 mins
- Servings: 4
- Yield: 4 servings
- Number of ingredients: 14
- Read more about the recipe here

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YKcW5_0d4BHTri00
Allrecipes

Chicken Parmesan

- Prep: 25 mins
- Cook: 20 mins
- Additional: 15 mins
- Total: 1 hr
- Servings: 4
- Yield: 4 servings
- Number of ingredients: 13
- Read more about the recipe here

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CCl1s_0d4BHTri00
Allrecipes

Aussie Chicken

- Prep: 25 mins
- Cook: 25 mins
- Additional: 30 mins
- Total: 1 hr 20 mins
- Servings: 4
- Yield: 4 servings
- Number of ingredients: 12
- Read more about the recipe here

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HVP1V_0d4BHTri00
Allrecipes

Homemade Mac and Cheese

- Prep: 20 mins
- Cook: 30 mins
- Total: 50 mins
- Servings: 4
- Yield: 4 servings
- Number of ingredients: 9
- Read more about the recipe here

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dmnQy_0d4BHTri00
Allrecipes

Fried Rice Restaurant Style

- Prep: 15 mins
- Cook: 30 mins
- Total: 45 mins
- Servings: 8
- Yield: 8 servings
- Number of ingredients: 8
- Read more about the recipe here

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Opodd_0d4BHTri00
Allrecipes

Hawaii Chicken

- Servings: 5
- Yield: 4 to 6 servings
- Number of ingredients: 12
- Read more about the recipe here

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JO5VX_0d4BHTri00
Allrecipes

Parmesan-Crusted Shrimp Scampi with Pasta

- Prep: 25 mins
- Cook: 20 mins
- Total: 45 mins
- Servings: 6
- Yield: 6 servings
- Number of ingredients: 10
- Read more about the recipe here

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zgxK6_0d4BHTri00
Allrecipes

Simple Macaroni and Cheese

- Prep: 10 mins
- Cook: 20 mins
- Total: 30 mins
- Servings: 4
- Yield: 4 servings
- Number of ingredients: 7
- Read more about the recipe here

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Tgaq9_0d4BHTri00
Allrecipes

Low-Carb Stuffed Peppers

- Prep: 20 mins
- Cook: 50 mins
- Total: 1 hr 10 mins
- Servings: 4
- Yield: 4 stuffed peppers
- Number of ingredients: 14
- Read more about the recipe here

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tOy8D_0d4BHTri00
Allrecipes

Gourmet Mushroom Risotto

- Prep: 20 mins
- Cook: 30 mins
- Total: 50 mins
- Servings: 6
- Yield: 6 servings
- Number of ingredients: 12
- Read more about the recipe here

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zJv9J_0d4BHTri00
Allrecipes

Broccoli Chicken Casserole I

- Servings: 4
- Yield: 4 servings
- Number of ingredients: 6
- Read more about the recipe here

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JRsAC_0d4BHTri00
Allrecipes

Roasted Pork Loin

- Prep: 20 mins
- Cook: 1 hr
- Total: 1 hr 20 mins
- Servings: 8
- Yield: 8 servings
- Number of ingredients: 6
- Read more about the recipe here

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KwtHq_0d4BHTri00
Allrecipes

To Die For Fettuccine Alfredo

- Prep: 15 mins
- Cook: 15 mins
- Total: 30 mins
- Servings: 6
- Yield: 6 servings
- Number of ingredients: 7
- Read more about the recipe here

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ux8cR_0d4BHTri00
Allrecipes

Grilled Bacon-Wrapped Chicken Tenders

- Prep: 20 mins
- Cook: 15 mins
- Total: 35 mins
- Servings: 4
- Yield: 4 servings
- Number of ingredients: 5
- Read more about the recipe here

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32MVr4_0d4BHTri00
Allrecipes

Chef John's Italian Meatballs

- Prep: 20 mins
- Cook: 35 mins
- Additional: 1 hr 20 mins
- Total: 2 hrs 15 mins
- Servings: 30
- Yield: 30 meatballs
- Number of ingredients: 14
- Read more about the recipe here

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AEy7F_0d4BHTri00
Allrecipes

Salmon Patties I

- Prep: 15 mins
- Cook: 10 mins
- Total: 25 mins
- Servings: 5
- Yield: 4 to 6 servings
- Number of ingredients: 5
- Read more about the recipe here

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rPMKU_0d4BHTri00
Allrecipes

Michele's Ground Beef Casserole

- Prep: 20 mins
- Cook: 45 mins
- Total: 1 hr 5 mins
- Servings: 6
- Yield: 6 servings
- Number of ingredients: 12
- Read more about the recipe here

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Z3l78_0d4BHTri00
Allrecipes

Chicken Cordon Bleu I

- Prep: 10 mins
- Cook: 35 mins
- Total: 45 mins
- Servings: 4
- Yield: 4 servings
- Number of ingredients: 6
- Read more about the recipe here

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UAr9x_0d4BHTri00
Allrecipes

Baked BBQ Baby Back Ribs

- Prep: 15 mins
- Cook: 2 hrs 50 mins
- Additional: 15 mins
- Total: 3 hrs 20 mins
- Servings: 4
- Yield: 1 rib rack
- Number of ingredients: 11
- Read more about the recipe here

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46pNcu_0d4BHTri00
Allrecipes

Spaghetti Aglio e Olio

- Prep: 10 mins
- Cook: 22 mins
- Total: 32 mins
- Servings: 4
- Yield: 4 servings
- Number of ingredients: 7
- Read more about the recipe here

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3a7x28_0d4BHTri00
Allrecipes

Hamburger Steak with Onions and Gravy

- Prep: 15 mins
- Cook: 25 mins
- Total: 40 mins
- Servings: 4
- Yield: 4 servings
- Number of ingredients: 14
- Read more about the recipe here

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04duYm_0d4BHTri00
Allrecipes

Chef John's Perfect Prime Rib

- Prep: 10 mins
- Cook: 2 hrs 20 mins
- Additional: 4 hrs
- Total: 6 hrs 30 mins
- Servings: 4
- Yield: 4 servings
- Number of ingredients: 5
- Read more about the recipe here

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uIJ7X_0d4BHTri00
Allrecipes

Chinese Pepper Steak

- Prep: 15 mins
- Cook: 15 mins
- Total: 30 mins
- Servings: 4
- Yield: 4 servings
- Number of ingredients: 9
- Read more about the recipe here

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47gf5s_0d4BHTri00
Allrecipes

Manhattan Filet with Pan Sauce Bordelaise

- Prep: 25 mins
- Cook: 20 mins
- Additional: 8 hrs
- Total: 8 hrs 45 mins
- Servings: 2
- Yield: 2 servings
- Number of ingredients: 7
- Read more about the recipe here

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vrbFu_0d4BHTri00
Allrecipes

Chef John's Copycat McRib® Sandwich

- Prep: 10 mins
- Cook: 2 hrs 50 mins
- Additional: 8 hrs
- Total: 11 hrs
- Servings: 4
- Yield: 4 large sandwiches
- Number of ingredients: 10
- Read more about the recipe here

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TK7vF_0d4BHTri00
Allrecipes

Hamburger Potato Casserole

- Prep: 20 mins
- Cook: 1 hr
- Additional: 10 mins
- Total: 1 hr 30 mins
- Servings: 6
- Yield: 6 servings
- Number of ingredients: 8
- Read more about the recipe here

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ugW7q_0d4BHTri00
Allrecipes

Authentic Louisiana Red Beans and Rice

- Prep: 25 mins
- Cook: 3 hrs 5 mins
- Additional: 8 hrs
- Total: 11 hrs 30 mins
- Servings: 8
- Yield: 8 servings
- Number of ingredients: 16
- Read more about the recipe here

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1inhsN_0d4BHTri00
Allrecipes

The Best Meatballs

- Prep: 30 mins
- Cook: 20 mins
- Total: 50 mins
- Servings: 8
- Yield: 8 servings
- Number of ingredients: 11
- Read more about the recipe here

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0q44QA_0d4BHTri00
Allrecipes

Easy Mexican Casserole

- Prep: 20 mins
- Cook: 30 mins
- Total: 50 mins
- Servings: 6
- Yield: 6 servings
- Number of ingredients: 9
- Read more about the recipe here

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2N7vX1_0d4BHTri00
Allrecipes

Quick Beef Stir-Fry

- Prep: 15 mins
- Cook: 10 mins
- Total: 25 mins
- Servings: 4
- Yield: 4 servings
- Number of ingredients: 9
- Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Baked Ziti I

- Prep: 20 mins
- Cook: 35 mins
- Total: 55 mins
- Servings: 10
- Yield: 10 servings
- Number of ingredients: 8
- Read more about the recipe here

Comments / 0

Related
Mashed

Throw Your Avocado Away Immediately If You Notice This

Just like in fashion, the food world sees trends that come and go. Cronuts, rainbow bagels, and dalgona coffee are a few treats from the last decade that foodies went wild for, only to have the hype around them quickly die down. This cycle tends to be the narrative around trendy foods, though every so often, something is able to break the mold and get a good hold onto society, and we can't think of anything that has done that better in recent years than the avocado. According to Avocados From Mexico, avocado lovers in America alone consume an average of 8 pounds of Mexican-grown avocados a year, and if you're a proud part of that statistic, you've probably got a stash of them sitting in your kitchen right now.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Insider

7 vintage Thanksgiving dishes no one makes anymore

Today, Thanksgiving tables typically feature side dishes like mashed potatoes and mac and cheese. Once-popular options like Jell-O salads and hot Dr. Pepper are no longer part of the celebrations. However, some people still like to make dishes like ambrosia salad for nostalgia's sake. Thanksgiving celebrations revolve around food, but...
RECIPES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thanksgiving#Manhattan#Pulled Pork#Food Drink#Allrecipes Chicken#Apple#Brussels Sprout Sheet
Mashed

The Worst Thanksgiving Dessert According To 27% Of People

As Thanksgiving grows near, now is the time to very nicely make requests to whoever is preparing your Thanksgiving feast. But what do people want for dessert? After all, while the turkey and cranberry sauce will be featured food, it's the dessert that lingers afterward. Mashed decided to find out...
FOOD & DRINKS
myrecipes.com

I Changed One Ingredient in This Boxed Cake Mix Recipe and Won the Holidays

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. As much as I love to explore vintage cookbooks and magazines and dive into the recipes, I must admit that sometimes I can be a bit quick to dismiss them as silly fluff, worthy of a good laugh but not an actual cooking project.
RECIPES
manisteenews.com

Midland chefs offer advice on Thanksgiving meal prep

Thanksgiving is a time for families to come together, eat a delicious meal and reflect on what they’re thankful for in their lives. However, preparing a family feast can feel more like a burden than a blessing. The Daily News recently talked to a couple Midland chefs who gave their advice on how to create a tasty, low-stress Thanksgiving spread.
MIDLAND, MI
Kansas City Star

3 recipes to elevate your standard turkey prep

I may never eat turkey again. I don’t want it for Thanksgiving. I don’t want it for Christmas. I don’t want to have a turkey sandwich sometime next summer with a bowl of fresh tomato soup, although that does sound kind of good. I’m done with turkey for ever and...
RECIPES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Relationship Advice
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
thesouthernladycooks.com

EASY SWEET POTATO CASSEROLE

This easy sweet potato casserole makes a wonderful side dish for any holiday event or gathering. The dish is delicious for a weeknight because it is so easy to throw together when you are busy or tired. I love sweet potatoes anytime and can eat this right out of the refrigerator for a snack when I get hungry. You could easily double this recipe and it keeps well for several days. I love the crunch of the cornflakes along with the sweetness of the brown sugar. You might also like our recipe for maple bacon sweet potatoes.
RECIPES
wfxb.com

Patti Hilton of Barefoot Bistro Shares Delicious Thanksgiving Recipes

Bake at 350 for 35 minutes. In a small bowl beat cream cheese and sugar until smooth. Spoon into crust and cover with chopped pecans. In bowl, whisk milk, vanilla and pudding mixes for 2 minutes. Let stand for 2 minutes until soft-set. Spoon over the pecans an then refrigerate for at least hours. Top with whipped cream and pecan halves.
RECIPES
nyp.org

Healthy and Delicious Fall Recipes

Fall foods offer an abundance of flavors, colors, and, best of all, nutrients. Popular autumn vegetables like pumpkin and butternut squash are packed with nutrients like vitamin A, which helps boost the immune system, and fiber, which supports digestion. Spices like cinnamon and ginger have anti-inflammatory properties. “Fall foods are not only comforting and delicious, but they are such wonderful sources of many different vitamins and minerals that are healthy for you,” says Maria Biondi, M.A., R.D.N., C.D.N., a well-being coach for NYPBeHealthy, NewYork-Presbyterian’s health and well-being program.
RECIPES
Brainerd Dispatch

Crow Wing Energized: Sneaking in those vegetables for a picky eater

This is a completely normal step for your child and facilitates them growing up and becoming independent. However, it can be frustrating for us as parents!. Picky eating can be a normal part of development and sometimes, children may even refuse whole food groups or completely refuse to try a new food. There can be more extreme cases of picky eating that need to be assessed by a doctor, but if your child is healthy and gaining adequate weight, there is no reason to be concerned about their picky eating habits. If there is a weight gain or development concern, contact your child’s pediatrician and discuss your concerns.
CROW WING COUNTY, MN
fox42kptm.com

The cheapest option for your Thanksgiving meal

OMAHA, Neb. (FOX42KPTM) - Thanksgiving is almost here, which means it's time to head to the store and stock up on items for the Thanksgiving feast. I have compared the prices of three local grocery stores today: Hyvee, Walmart, and Bakers. The foods I chose were the top six most...
OMAHA, NE
franchising.com

Easing Back into Holiday? Denny's Turkey & Dressing Dinner Pack is Here to Provide a Convenient and Delicious Thanksgiving Dinner

America’s Diner will also be open on Thanksgiving Day. November 22, 2021 // Franchising.com // SPARTANBURG, S.C. - Denny's is bringing back its annual festive family-style Turkey & Dressing Dinner Pack, offering guests another year of stress-free fixings to enjoy this Thanksgiving. Turkey & Dressing Dinner Packs are available for ordering starting today until Wednesday, November 24 at 6 p.m. EST by ordering exclusively online or the Denny's app. Orders will be available for pickup between November 20 through November 25.
RESTAURANTS
NEWS10 ABC

10 recipes for that leftover Thanksgiving turkey

Whether you’re making it yourself or your grandmother is sending you home with it, this Thanksgiving you’re sure to have plenty of leftover turkey. Here are ten recipes you can try out to make sure you get the most out of the meat of this year’s celebrations.
RECIPES
Democrat-Herald

Sharpen your knife skills to avoid injury in holiday meal prep

The kitchen can be a chaotic place during the holidays. With all of the cooking, baking and food preparation, kitchen knife mishaps can occur. Here's advice from Mayo Clinic experts on how to avoid an unnecessary trip to the emergency room for a kitchen knife injury. People tend to do...
FOOD & DRINKS
Stacker

Stacker

17K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

 http://www.stacker.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy