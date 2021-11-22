50 delicious dinner recipes to help your pre-Thanksgiving meal prep

Allrecipes

50 delicious dinner time recipes

Even before the coronavirus pandemic, global cooking trends were showing an uptick in people cooking at home. Gallup and Cookpad’s latest report published Dec. 17, 2020, showed that through 2019, a growing number of people around the world were cooking at home rather than going out or eating pre-cooked meals.

In the U.S., the swelling popularity of at-home meal prep subscriptions from Blue Apron to Hello Fresh! and the growing prevalence of grocery delivery underscore a renewed interest in prepping meals at home. Then as COVID-19 spread, mandatory restaurant shutdowns and capacity limits drove a dramatic jump in home cooking—not to mention demand for recipes and sales of things like yeast and kitchen appliances .

Of all meals, dinner is perhaps the one most likely to feel boring after too much repetition. And after a year of dining at home, the dinnertime rut is real for many of us. To help diversify things, Stacker compiled a list of 50 dinner recipes from Allrecipes . Many of these dishes require just a few pantry staples and fresh produce. Keep reading to discover some new recipes to mix up your nightly routine

Allrecipes

Chicken, Apple, and Brussels Sprout Sheet Pan Dinner

- Prep: 15 mins

- Cook: 40 mins

- Total: 55 mins

- Servings: 6

- Yield: 6 chicken thighs

- Number of ingredients: 7

- Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Tennessee Meatloaf

- Prep: 40 mins

- Cook: 1 hr

- Additional: 15 mins

- Total: 1 hr 55 mins

- Servings: 10

- Yield: 2 9x5-inch loaves

- Number of ingredients: 19

- Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Tasty Baked Mac n Cheese

- Prep: 30 mins

- Cook: 25 mins

- Total: 55 mins

- Servings: 12

- Yield: 12 servings

- Number of ingredients: 12

- Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Paleo Pecan-Maple Salmon

- Prep: 15 mins

- Cook: 12 mins

- Additional: 2 hrs

- Total: 2 hrs 27 mins

- Servings: 4

- Yield: 4 servings

- Number of ingredients: 8

- Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Stuffed Peppers My Way

- Prep: 20 mins

- Cook: 40 mins

- Total: 1 hr

- Servings: 2

- Yield: 2 servings

- Number of ingredients: 11

- Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Lemon Chicken Tenders

- Prep: 15 mins

- Cook: 20 mins

- Total: 35 mins

- Servings: 4

- Yield: 4 servings

- Number of ingredients: 9

- Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Chef John's Smothered Pork Chops

- Prep: 15 mins

- Cook: 55 mins

- Total: 1 hr 10 mins

- Servings: 4

- Yield: 4 servings

- Number of ingredients: 11

- Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Kim's Lasagna

- Prep: 30 mins

- Cook: 1 hr 10 mins

- Additional: 45 mins

- Total: 2 hrs 25 mins

- Servings: 10

- Yield: 1 9x13-inch pan

- Number of ingredients: 24

- Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Pork and Pepper Stir Fry

- Prep: 30 mins

- Cook: 10 mins

- Additional: 30 mins

- Total: 1 hr 10 mins

- Servings: 4

- Yield: 4 servings

- Number of ingredients: 16

- Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Cheesy Tuna Noodle Casserole

- Prep: 10 mins

- Cook: 55 mins

- Total: 1 hr 5 mins

- Servings: 6

- Yield: 6 servings

- Number of ingredients: 11

- Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Easy Meatloaf

- Prep: 10 mins

- Cook: 1 hr

- Total: 1 hr 10 mins

- Servings: 8

- Yield: 8 servings

- Number of ingredients: 9

- Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

World's Best Lasagna

- Prep: 30 mins

- Cook: 2 hrs 30 mins

- Additional: 15 mins

- Total: 3 hrs 15 mins

- Servings: 12

- Yield: 12 servings

- Number of ingredients: 20

- Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Classic Meatloaf

- Prep: 30 mins

- Cook: 45 mins

- Total: 1 hr 15 mins

- Servings: 10

- Yield: 1 meatloaf

- Number of ingredients: 19

- Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Cast Iron Pan-Seared Steak (Oven-Finished)

- Prep: 5 mins

- Cook: 12 mins

- Additional: 1 hr 5 mins

- Total: 1 hr 22 mins

- Servings: 2

- Yield: 2 steaks

- Number of ingredients: 8

- Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Baked Teriyaki Chicken

- Prep: 30 mins

- Cook: 1 hr

- Total: 1 hr 30 mins

- Servings: 6

- Yield: 6 servings

- Number of ingredients: 9

- Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Dumplings

- Prep: 5 mins

- Cook: 15 mins

- Total: 20 mins

- Servings: 6

- Yield: 6 dumplings

- Number of ingredients: 6

- Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Slow Cooker Texas Pulled Pork

- Prep: 15 mins

- Cook: 5 hrs

- Total: 5 hrs 15 mins

- Servings: 8

- Yield: 8 sandwiches

- Number of ingredients: 14

- Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Juicy Roasted Chicken

- Prep: 10 mins

- Cook: 1 hr 15 mins

- Additional: 15 mins

- Total: 1 hr 40 mins

- Servings: 6

- Yield: 6 servings

- Number of ingredients: 5

- Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Baked Chicken Schnitzel

- Prep: 20 mins

- Cook: 10 mins

- Total: 30 mins

- Servings: 6

- Yield: 6 servings

- Number of ingredients: 8

- Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Perfect Chicken

- Prep: 10 mins

- Cook: 1 hr 15 mins

- Total: 1 hr 25 mins

- Servings: 4

- Yield: 4 servings

- Number of ingredients: 14

- Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Chicken Parmesan

- Prep: 25 mins

- Cook: 20 mins

- Additional: 15 mins

- Total: 1 hr

- Servings: 4

- Yield: 4 servings

- Number of ingredients: 13

- Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Aussie Chicken

- Prep: 25 mins

- Cook: 25 mins

- Additional: 30 mins

- Total: 1 hr 20 mins

- Servings: 4

- Yield: 4 servings

- Number of ingredients: 12

- Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Homemade Mac and Cheese

- Prep: 20 mins

- Cook: 30 mins

- Total: 50 mins

- Servings: 4

- Yield: 4 servings

- Number of ingredients: 9

- Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Fried Rice Restaurant Style

- Prep: 15 mins

- Cook: 30 mins

- Total: 45 mins

- Servings: 8

- Yield: 8 servings

- Number of ingredients: 8

- Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Hawaii Chicken

- Servings: 5

- Yield: 4 to 6 servings

- Number of ingredients: 12

- Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Parmesan-Crusted Shrimp Scampi with Pasta

- Prep: 25 mins

- Cook: 20 mins

- Total: 45 mins

- Servings: 6

- Yield: 6 servings

- Number of ingredients: 10

- Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Simple Macaroni and Cheese

- Prep: 10 mins

- Cook: 20 mins

- Total: 30 mins

- Servings: 4

- Yield: 4 servings

- Number of ingredients: 7

- Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Low-Carb Stuffed Peppers

- Prep: 20 mins

- Cook: 50 mins

- Total: 1 hr 10 mins

- Servings: 4

- Yield: 4 stuffed peppers

- Number of ingredients: 14

- Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Gourmet Mushroom Risotto

- Prep: 20 mins

- Cook: 30 mins

- Total: 50 mins

- Servings: 6

- Yield: 6 servings

- Number of ingredients: 12

- Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Broccoli Chicken Casserole I

- Servings: 4

- Yield: 4 servings

- Number of ingredients: 6

- Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Roasted Pork Loin

- Prep: 20 mins

- Cook: 1 hr

- Total: 1 hr 20 mins

- Servings: 8

- Yield: 8 servings

- Number of ingredients: 6

- Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

To Die For Fettuccine Alfredo

- Prep: 15 mins

- Cook: 15 mins

- Total: 30 mins

- Servings: 6

- Yield: 6 servings

- Number of ingredients: 7

- Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Grilled Bacon-Wrapped Chicken Tenders

- Prep: 20 mins

- Cook: 15 mins

- Total: 35 mins

- Servings: 4

- Yield: 4 servings

- Number of ingredients: 5

- Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Chef John's Italian Meatballs

- Prep: 20 mins

- Cook: 35 mins

- Additional: 1 hr 20 mins

- Total: 2 hrs 15 mins

- Servings: 30

- Yield: 30 meatballs

- Number of ingredients: 14

- Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Salmon Patties I

- Prep: 15 mins

- Cook: 10 mins

- Total: 25 mins

- Servings: 5

- Yield: 4 to 6 servings

- Number of ingredients: 5

- Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Michele's Ground Beef Casserole

- Prep: 20 mins

- Cook: 45 mins

- Total: 1 hr 5 mins

- Servings: 6

- Yield: 6 servings

- Number of ingredients: 12

- Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Chicken Cordon Bleu I

- Prep: 10 mins

- Cook: 35 mins

- Total: 45 mins

- Servings: 4

- Yield: 4 servings

- Number of ingredients: 6

- Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Baked BBQ Baby Back Ribs

- Prep: 15 mins

- Cook: 2 hrs 50 mins

- Additional: 15 mins

- Total: 3 hrs 20 mins

- Servings: 4

- Yield: 1 rib rack

- Number of ingredients: 11

- Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Spaghetti Aglio e Olio

- Prep: 10 mins

- Cook: 22 mins

- Total: 32 mins

- Servings: 4

- Yield: 4 servings

- Number of ingredients: 7

- Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Hamburger Steak with Onions and Gravy

- Prep: 15 mins

- Cook: 25 mins

- Total: 40 mins

- Servings: 4

- Yield: 4 servings

- Number of ingredients: 14

- Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Chef John's Perfect Prime Rib

- Prep: 10 mins

- Cook: 2 hrs 20 mins

- Additional: 4 hrs

- Total: 6 hrs 30 mins

- Servings: 4

- Yield: 4 servings

- Number of ingredients: 5

- Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Chinese Pepper Steak

- Prep: 15 mins

- Cook: 15 mins

- Total: 30 mins

- Servings: 4

- Yield: 4 servings

- Number of ingredients: 9

- Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Manhattan Filet with Pan Sauce Bordelaise

- Prep: 25 mins

- Cook: 20 mins

- Additional: 8 hrs

- Total: 8 hrs 45 mins

- Servings: 2

- Yield: 2 servings

- Number of ingredients: 7

- Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Chef John's Copycat McRib® Sandwich

- Prep: 10 mins

- Cook: 2 hrs 50 mins

- Additional: 8 hrs

- Total: 11 hrs

- Servings: 4

- Yield: 4 large sandwiches

- Number of ingredients: 10

- Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Hamburger Potato Casserole

- Prep: 20 mins

- Cook: 1 hr

- Additional: 10 mins

- Total: 1 hr 30 mins

- Servings: 6

- Yield: 6 servings

- Number of ingredients: 8

- Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Authentic Louisiana Red Beans and Rice

- Prep: 25 mins

- Cook: 3 hrs 5 mins

- Additional: 8 hrs

- Total: 11 hrs 30 mins

- Servings: 8

- Yield: 8 servings

- Number of ingredients: 16

- Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

The Best Meatballs

- Prep: 30 mins

- Cook: 20 mins

- Total: 50 mins

- Servings: 8

- Yield: 8 servings

- Number of ingredients: 11

- Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Easy Mexican Casserole

- Prep: 20 mins

- Cook: 30 mins

- Total: 50 mins

- Servings: 6

- Yield: 6 servings

- Number of ingredients: 9

- Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Quick Beef Stir-Fry

- Prep: 15 mins

- Cook: 10 mins

- Total: 25 mins

- Servings: 4

- Yield: 4 servings

- Number of ingredients: 9

- Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

Baked Ziti I

- Prep: 20 mins

- Cook: 35 mins

- Total: 55 mins

- Servings: 10

- Yield: 10 servings

- Number of ingredients: 8

- Read more about the recipe here