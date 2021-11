Only in Your State asks where’s the best place to spend Christmas in Idaho. How about at home? The question is posed at the end of a piece about the best Christmas towns in the state. As is usually the case, some of these towns and cities have the highest percentage of liberals (think McCall and Sun Valley), which probably means it’s about the secular celebrations. Or ice skating in Meridian. Twin Falls didn’t make the list, but Santa did. Have you ever been to Santa? Cue the banjo music from Deliverance!

IDAHO STATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO