SONOMA (KPIX) – A school in Sonoma turned into a vaccination clinic Monday night as the effort continues to vaccinate those between 5-and 11-years-old. There was a long line when the clinic opened with parents eager to get their kids vaccinated. More appointments are starting to open up as the supply increases. The school was one of 5 pediatric vaccine clinics in Sonoma County during a 7-day span. “Our family’s gotten the vaccine. We believe in it and I’m just hoping this will stop us from having to wear masks and get us over this pandemic,” says parent Teresa Lurie. Sonoma County currently...

SONOMA, CA ・ 12 DAYS AGO