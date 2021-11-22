‘All available CHP officers’ to be on patrol Thanksgiving weekend

RIVERSIDE(CNS) - California Highway Patrol officers will ramp up operations on highways and roads throughout Riverside County starting Wednesday to catch drunken and drug-impaired drivers, as well as other traffic violators, as part of the agency's annual Thanksgiving weekend enforcement campaign. The "maximum enforcement period'' will begin at 6 p.m. Wednesday and conclude at 11:59 p.m. Sunday. All available officers from the Beaumont, Blythe, Indio, Riverside and Temecula stations will deploy for targeted crackdowns. "Wherever you choose to celebrate this Thanksgiving, drive safely,'' CHP Commissioner Amanda Ray said in a statement. ``When getting behind the wheel, make certain you and all your passengers buckle up before heading out, and remember to always avoid distractions.

RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA ・ 5 DAYS AGO