ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law Enforcement

‘All available CHP officers’ to be on patrol Thanksgiving weekend

By Staff
climaterwc.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe California Highway Patrol (CHP) announced Monday that all available officers will be on patrol for Thanksgiving weekend. The “Maximum Enforcement Period” starts 6:01 a.m. Wednesday and continues to just before midnight Sunday, according...

climaterwc.com

Comments / 0

Related
Bakersfield Now

CHP to begin maximum enforcement tonight for the holiday weekend

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — As travelers prepare to hit the roads for Thanksgiving weekend, CHP wants to remind everyone to "Drive to Arrive." CHP will be kicking off a Maximum Enforcement Period beginning at 6:01 pm today, November 24, and continuing through 11:59 pm on Sunday, November 28. All available...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Mercury News

CHP officer hospitalized after East Bay solo crash

BYRON — A California Highway Patrol motor officer was flown to a hospital for treatment of potentially serious injury Thursday after a solo crash on an East Bay roadway, authorities said. Shortly after 11:15 a.m., East Contra Costa Fire District firefighters responded to reports of the crash on Vasco Road...
BYRON, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chp#Thanksgiving#Distracted Driving
Antelope Valley Press

CHP steps up holiday patrols

Antelope Valley California Highway Patrol officers will join other officers statewide for a maximum enforcement period this Thanksgiving. To help keep motorists safe, the CHP will begin its maximum enforcement period at 6:01 p.m., Wednesday and continuing through 11:59 p.m., Sunday. CHP officers will be on patrol, looking for unsafe...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Valley News

CHP’s annual Thanksgiving weekend crackdown starts Wednesday

RIVERSIDE(CNS) - California Highway Patrol officers will ramp up operations on highways and roads throughout Riverside County starting Wednesday to catch drunken and drug-impaired drivers, as well as other traffic violators, as part of the agency's annual Thanksgiving weekend enforcement campaign. The "maximum enforcement period'' will begin at 6 p.m. Wednesday and conclude at 11:59 p.m. Sunday. All available officers from the Beaumont, Blythe, Indio, Riverside and Temecula stations will deploy for targeted crackdowns. "Wherever you choose to celebrate this Thanksgiving, drive safely,'' CHP Commissioner Amanda Ray said in a statement. ``When getting behind the wheel, make certain you and all your passengers buckle up before heading out, and remember to always avoid distractions.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Daily Republic

CHP investigates shooting after weekend crash at I-80, Hwy. 113

DIXON — There was no new information offered Monday on the vehicle collision and physical altercation that left one person injured Saturday. California Highway Patrol officers responded about 6:45 p.m. to a two-vehicle hit-and-run crash that occurred on eastbound Interstate 80 near. Highway 113. A physical altercation, including gunfire, followed...
DIXON, CA
climaterwc.com

Sheriff’s Office to hold sobriety checkpoint in San Carlos Wednesday

The San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office will conduct a Sobriety/Driver’s License checkpoint in San Carlos on Wednesday evening, Nov. 24. The checkpoint will take place from 6 p.m. to 2 a.m. in the 600-700 blocks of El Camino Real. “Additional deputies from the Sheriff’s Office will also be patrolling throughout...
SAN CARLOS, CA
mymotherlode.com

CHP Preparing For Busy Holiday Weekend

Sonora, CA — The California Highway Patrol will have all available officers on the roadways starting this evening and continuing through late Sunday night as part of a Maximum Enforcement Period. Sonora Area CHP spokesperson Steve Machado states, “The roadways are going to be busy with travelers coming up into...
SONORA, CA
cortlandvoice.com

NYS Police to Increase Patrols to Prevent Impaired & Aggressive Driving During the Thanksgiving Holiday Weekend

The New York State Police and local law enforcement agencies will participate in a special traffic safety initiative to prevent unsafe driving behaviors as the winter holiday season kicks off. The Thanksgiving weekend initiative runs from Wednesday, November 24, through Sunday November 28. New York State Police Superintendent Kevin P....
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Uvalde Leader-News

DPS increases patrols for Thanksgiving holiday

The Texas Department of Public Safety is reminding motorists to make safety an integral part of their Thanksgiving travel plans and to celebrate the holiday responsibly. DPS troopers and other law enforcement agencies will increase enforcement efforts starting yesterday through Sunday. They will be on the lookout for drunk drivers, speeders, seat belt violators and other motorists who are endangering themselves or the public.
CELL PHONES
wjbc.com

ISP and local police boosting patrols for holiday weekend

SPRINGFIELD – State and local police are boosting patrols for the Thanksgiving holiday. Police will be on the lookout for drunk drivers, speeders, those not wearing a seatbelt, distracted drivers and more says Illinois Department of Transportation spokesperson Paul Wappel. “There will be more patrols out including state troopers and...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
cbs4local.com

DWI task force will increase patrol this holiday weekend

EL PASO, Texas — As we near the holiday season a record number of people will be on Texas roads. Drunk driving continues to be an issue nationwide and the week of Thanksgiving is when some of the deadliest traffic incidents are reported. The day before Thanksgiving is known as...
EL PASO, TX
eastcountytoday.net

CHP Officer Airlifted to Hospital After Traffic Collision on Vasco Road

BYRON, Calif. – On Thursday, November 18, 2021, at approximately 11:15 a.m., the California Highway Patrol (CHP) Golden Gate Division Communications Center received a call of a traffic crash involving a CHP officer on Vasco Road, south of Camino Diablo Road, in Byron, Calif. The officer was traveling southbound when...
BYRON, CA
Elko Daily Free Press

Highway Patrol releases photos of fatal crash

ELKO – Friday’s fatal crash south of Wendover was the 32nd such incident investigated by the Nevada Highway Patrol’s Northern Command so far this year. Lee’s Discount Liquor CEO Kenneth Lee, 53, was the 37th person to die on Nevada highways in the region, according to NHP. Lee was driving...

Comments / 0

Community Policy