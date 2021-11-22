ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jennifer Lopez Looked Incredible in a Nude Corset Wedding Dress at the AMAs

By Alyssa Bailey
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJennifer Lopez has committed to her film Marry Me's promotional tour, performing the original song “On My Way” at the American Music Awards last night just days after the trailer came out. Lopez leaned into bridal fashion for the occasion, wearing a nude corset wedding dress by Dolce & Gabbana with...

