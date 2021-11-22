Top 10 most dangerous stretches of I-696 in metro Detroit revealed

(WWJ) -- It appears that Oakland County may have some of the most treacherous roads in Michigan.

Michigan Auto Law has released its top ten most dangerous stretches of I-696 and all of them are west of I-75.

Based on data from the Michigan State Police Traffic Crash Reporting Unit from 2016 through 2020, the study showed that most crashes occurred between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m., and Wednesday tends to be the day with the most accidents.

The report also showed that, while fatal crashes dropped overall in 2020, they actually increased on I-696 last year.

“Continuing an already existing downward trend, overall and injury-related I-696 accidents decreased in 2020 due to reduced traffic levels. Unfortunately, fatalities increased in 2020, after a decrease in 2018,” said Steven Gursten, attorney and president of Michigan Auto Law. “Driving on interstates always poses a risk, but with so many drivers speeding, talking and texting on their phones, and driving while sleepy or under the influence of alcohol or drugs, the danger is getting worse.”

Additionally, stretches of highway located in Royal Oak, Farmington Hills and Southfield made repeat appearances on the list.

The top 10 most dangerous stretches of I-696:

1. Eastbound I-696 between Bermuda Street/Mohawk Avenue and Campbell Road/Hilton Road, Royal Oak -- 286 total crashes, 120 injuries

2. Westbound I-696 between Halsted Road and Drake Road, Farmington Hills -- 245 total crashes, 82 injuries

3. Eastbound I-696 between Campbell Road/Hilton Road and eastbound I-696/I-75 ramp, Royal Oak -- 199 total crashes, 85 injuries

4. Eastbound I-696 between South US-24/S M-10 ramp and M-10, Southfield -- 149 total crashes, 36 injuries

5. Westbound I-696 between Drake Road and Farmington Road, Farmington Hills -- 146 total crashes, 45 injuries

6. Eastbound I-696 between I-75 Chrysler/Stephenson ramp and I-696/N I-75 ramp, Royal Oak -- 125 total crashes, 53 injuries

7. Eastbound I-696 and I 696/American ramp, Southfield -- 107 total crashes, 27 injuries

8. Westbound I-696 between Orchard Lake/I-696 ramp and Orchard Lake Road, Farmington Hills -- 103 total crashes, 25 injuries

9. Westbound I-696 between Orchard Lake/I-696 ramp and Farmington Road, Farmington Hills -- 95 total crashes, 15 injuries

10. Eastbound I-696 between Drake Road and Farmington Road, Farmington Hills -- 94 total crashes, 25 injuries

Read more on the report from Michigan Auto Law on their website.