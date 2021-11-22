ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Labor Issues

Amazon Workers in 20 Countries Plan Black Friday Strike To Protest Wages, Environmental Impact

GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0H9O1t_0d4BEbaL00

Amazon workers around the globe are preparing for protests as part of the Make Amazon Pay campaign for fair wages, the company’s taxes and its impact on the planet. “Amazon is everywhere, involved in almost every step of the global economy , but we are too,” according to the campaign’s website.

Shop: The 14 Best Holiday Deals From Costco’s Early Black Friday Coupon Book
Explore: Target, Amazon and 4 More Retailers That Will Reward You for Turning In Your Old Stuff

“At every link in this chain of abuse, we are fighting back to Make Amazon Pay. We are workers and activists divided by geography and our role in the global economy but united in our commitment to Make Amazon Pay fair wages, its taxes and for its impact on the planet,” the campaign said.

Workers from 20 countries and organizations including Greenpeace, Oxfam, and Amazon Workers International have listed demands on its website. On Black Friday, Nov. 26, 2021, from oil refineries, to factories, to warehouses, to data centers, to corporate offices in countries across the world, workers and activists are rising up in strikes, protests and actions to Make Amazon Pay, it added.

Related: This Free Tool Automatically Checks for the Best Deal on Amazon

The coalition says that during the pandemic, Amazon became a trillion dollar corporation , with [CEO Jeff] Bezos becoming the first person in history to amass $200 billion in personal wealth.

“Meanwhile, Amazon warehouse workers risked their lives as essential workers, and only briefly received an increase in pay,” according to the website. “As Amazon’s corporate empire expands, so too has its carbon footprint, which is larger than two thirds of all countries in the world. Amazon’s growing delivery and cloud computer businesses are accelerating global climate breakdown.” The coalition added that in 2019, Amazon paid just 1.2% tax in the U.S., the country it is headquartered in, up from 0% the two previous years.

The list of demands include improving the workplace; provide job security to all; respect workers’ universal rights; operate sustainably; and pay back to society.

More: Nearly 40% of America’s Wealthiest Billionaires Give Relatively Nothing to Charity

Make Amazon Pay was launched a year ago as 50 organizations came together to deliver a set of common demands, and this year’s actions are set to be much larger with strikes and protests planned in multiple cities in at least 20 countries across every inhabited continent on earth, according to a press release. Planned actions include: a massive Amazon delivery driver strike in Italy; a work stoppage across Amazon warehouses in France; demonstrations at the construction site of new Amazon regional offices in South Africa; and garment worker protests across Bangladesh and Cambodia, Vice reported.

In the United States, the Athena Coalition will be holding digital and in-person #MakeAmazonPay actions targeting Whole Foods and Amazon, a town hall about the future of worker organizing in California and a worker panel in Illinois on supply chain disruptions, according to Vice.

Thanksgiving Travel: Gas Cost by Vehicle as 84% Drive Due to Cancelled Flights and COVID
Inflation Fears: 3 Signs That US Inflation Really Is Transitory and May Begin Tapering Off

Vice reported that Black Friday and Cyber Monday mark Amazon’s biggest sales events of the year, but for Amazon’s warehouse workers and delivery drivers, it means increased quotas, longer workdays and a higher risk of injury. Between Black Friday and Christmas, warehouse worker injuries spike, according to a 2019 report by the Reveal Center for Investigative Reporting.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : Amazon Workers in 20 Countries Plan Black Friday Strike To Protest Wages, Environmental Impact

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
State
California State
US News and World Report

Amazon's Black Friday Greeted by Climate Activists, Strikes in Europe

TILBURY, England (Reuters) -Climate activists targeted 15 Amazon depots across Europe on "Black Friday" and the world's biggest e-commerce company also faced protests by workers and delivery drivers in Germany, France and Italy. Amazon, based in Seattle, is facing criticism from climate activists who say excessive consumption harms the environment...
PROTESTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amazon Warehouse#Amazon Pay#Black Friday#Us Inflation#Protest Riot
newschain

Police attend climate protests outside UK Amazon warehouses on Black Friday

Police have intervened after climate protesters staged blockades at a number of Amazon warehouses across the country during the busiest day of the retailer’s year. Extinction Rebellion (XR) said its Black Friday demonstration is taking place at sites in Doncaster, Darlington, Newcastle, Manchester, Peterborough, Derby, Coventry, Rugeley, Dartford, Bristol, Tilbury, Milton Keynes and Dunfermline.
PROTESTS
CNET

Amazon faces Black Friday strikes in some regions

Amazon could be in for a rough Black Friday weekend as workers at the online retail giant threatened strikes during the year's busiest shopping period. Those protesting want better pay and improvements to the workplace, and for the company to be more proactive on issues such as the climate crisis.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
Country
France
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Labor Issues
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Protests
NewsBreak
Costco
AFP

Anti-Black Friday groups push for greener, less consumerist future

While many US and European shoppers went on a spree on Black Friday, some groups hit out with boycotts and campaigns against what they deem unfair business practices and the unbridled consumerism of the end-of-year holidays. In the United States, the day after Thanksgiving -- celebrated the fourth Thursday in November -- is marked by frenzied deal-snagging as retailers offer sales to kick off holiday shopping in earnest, with European companies jumping on the bandwagon in recent years. Adobe's holiday season shopping forecast expects $910 billion in global online spending in November and December, an 11 percent increase over 2020, despite inflation and supply chain disruptions. But while shoppers opened their wallets, some workers, organisations and retailers were taking a stand against what they see as the extreme excesses of Black Friday.
BUSINESS
Business Insider

Retail workers weigh in on why they plan to quit before the busy holiday shopping season, as the Great Resignation continues to shake the industry

Following record resignation rates in September, retail employees are continuing to put in their two weeks ahead of the holidays. Workers told Insider they're leaving due to low pay, poor working conditions, lack of scheduling flexibility, and pandemic burnout. "Many of my friends are just tired of it, they don't...
RETAIL
just-food.com

Kellogg to resume talks with striking workers’ union after jobs threat

Kellogg and the striking workers’ union at four US plants have agreed to resume talks after the cereal maker threatened to hire permanent replacements. The Special K owner put out a statement on Tuesday (23 November) amid failed negotiations to reach a settlement over pay, health and retirement benefits in an industrial dispute stretching back to 5 October.
LABOR ISSUES
The Independent

Ambulance callouts to Amazon warehouses ‘surge in run up to Black Friday’, union claims

Ambulance callouts to Amazon warehouses across the UK tend to jump by almost half during November and December, a trade union investigation alleges.GMB, which obtained information using Freedom of Information (FoI) requests, claimed a rise of almost 50 per cent in emergency callouts coincided with the run up to Black Friday. Amazon said most ambulance callouts to its buildings were related to pre-existing conditions.The union said monthly data from four NHS ambulance trusts that cover major Amazon sites in the northwest of England, the East Midlands, London, and Wales showed that, over a five-year period, November was the worst month...
BUSINESS
GOBankingRates

GOBankingRates

El Segundo, CA
71K+
Followers
7K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

GOBankingRates.com is a personal finance news and features site dedicated to helping visitors live a richer life. From tips on saving money, to investing or finding a good interest rate, GOBankingRates helps turn financial goals into milestones and money dreams into realities.

 https://www.gobankingrates.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy