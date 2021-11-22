ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Florida Reptile Dealer Admits To Shipping Venomous Snakes From Georgia Home

By Kelly Fisher
WWPW Power 96.1
WWPW Power 96.1
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Y4MuT_0d4BEMXY00
Photo: Getty Images

Federal authorities announced that an alleged Florida reptile dealer pleaded guilty after he was caught shipping turtles and venomous snakes from his South Georgia home.

Ashtyn Michael Rance , 35, pleaded guilty to one count Lacey Act Trafficking and one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. The Miami, Florida man could face prison time and up to a $250,000 fine for each charge, according to a Department of Justice press release. Rance allegedly sold the animals from his Valdosta, Georgia residence, a multi-agency investigation found. He's set for sentencing in Valdosta on February 23, 2022.

Court documents show that Rance agreed to ship three eastern box turtles and 16 spotted turtles to someone in Florida, “knowing that the ultimate destination was China.” He was paid $3,300 for the turtles, according to the release. On multiple occasions in 2018, Rance allegedly sent dozens of turtles and venomous snakes, including in mislabeled boxes because he knew what he was doing was illegal. Officials also noted that authorities found a Bushmaster Carbine .223 caliber rifle and a Mossberg 12-gauge shotgun in Rance’s Valdosta home.

“Trafficking venomous or endangered wildlife through the mail clearly puts the delivery couriers and the public at risk and can harm the boxed animals. Our office will enforce Lacey Act law put in place to protect the public and our nation’s wildlife,” said Peter D. Leary , the U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of Georgia. “Law enforcement agencies working on Operation Middleman are successfully preventing the illegal smuggling of wildlife out of the United States and protecting our citizens.”

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Miami, FL
Valdosta, GA
Crime & Safety
State
Georgia State
State
Florida State
City
Valdosta, GA
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Snake#Reptile#South Georgia#Smuggling#Getty Images Federal#Lacey Act Trafficking#Department Of Justice#Operation Middleman
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
China
WWPW Power 96.1

WWPW Power 96.1

Atlanta, GA
2K+
Followers
363
Post
461K+
Views
ABOUT

Atlanta's #1 Hit Music Station!

 https://power961.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy