A Not-So-Sensible Holiday Gift Guide: 7 Cat-Themed Presents For Feline Fanatics

If you’re perusing CatTime, it probably means that you’re at a point in life where people have long ago decided that gifting you cat-themed presents for any holiday and special occasion is the way to go.

That’s all cool, but there are some guidelines you should really consider before going ahead and gifting even the most confirmed feline fancier a stocking full of cat-themed treats and trinkets.

Consider this your cat egory-by- cat egory guide to sensible or not-so-sensible cat-themed gifting.

1. Classy Cat Wine Glasses

Giving someone a gift that suggests that they might drink too much alcohol is bad. Giving someone a gift that encourages them to go ahead and be merry in a light-hearted way is good.

And giving someone a gift that uses the cat as an excuse to get tipsy is, obviously, excellent. Variations on the “It’s not drinking alone if your cat’s home” slogan are always welcomed, especially on a stemless glass.

2. Kitty Coffee Cups

There are some slickly-designed cat-centric cups out there, and some are even shaped to resemble cat ears and tails. Let’s be honest, there’s something a little uninspired about gifting someone a coffee mug — unless it features fantastic felines!

If you are intent on going with this option, at least pep things up by plumping for Pusheen, the Internet’s favorite animated Domestic Shorthair.

3. Cat Calendars For The New Year

It’s best to gift your calendars early if that’s an option, just in case the intended recipient intends to snap up one for themselves.

Also, as they’re going to be on display in someone’s abode, make sure to try and match the art style and tone with that person’s tastes, or get a discrete calendar in a box that can sit inconspicuously on their desk.

4. Goofy Kitty Socks

Despite their cliched status, socks are actually just about the best gift you can give to anyone. There’s nothing quite like the first time you slip on a brand new pair. Adding cats to the mix is obviously cool.

Just remember that not everyone can strut around all day during work hours showing off their cat status. In that case, check out the way AnVei-Nao’s cat socks smartly hide the kitty face down by the toes.

5. Wild Feline T-Shirts

Sure, by all means, go ahead and hand someone a feline-fronted t-shirt.

But just remember that if you gift them something from the wackadoo corner of the internet — say, a tee featuring a cat eating pizza in outer space surrounded by burritos — then there’s a small chance they’re only ever gonna wear it once before it ends up ultimately being repurposed as a dish rag when litter box cleaning duties come around.

Subtle and witty is the usually the way to go with cat shirts. But if you have a friend who will dare to be outrageous, this is the shirt to get.

6. Glorious Cat Art

Honestly, I’d take caution with this gift.

Sure, there are lots of great, modern, and even edgy cat illustrations out there, and many even riff on pop culture . But unless you’re 100 percent certain that your friend or family member definitely likes the style, you’re buying them some frame-able eye candy that they might feel obligated to display at home even if they don’t really like it.

The exception? Those “Hang In There” posters for a secret Santa. They’re pure office classic.

7. Funky Temporary Cat Tattoos

Finally, every party should involve temporary cat tattoos, regardless of the specifics of the festive celebration. What warms the collective cockles more than a judgmental kitty paired with the mantra, “I Dislike Most Things?”

Consider Megan Lyn Kott’s Cattoos! to be your ink-pushing friend.

Are you doing any holiday shopping for a feline fanatic this year? What other not-so-sensible, cat-themed presents would you get for a cat lover? Let us know in the comments below!

