ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pets

A Not-So-Sensible Holiday Gift Guide: 7 Cat-Themed Presents For Feline Fanatics

By Phillip Mlynar
CatTime
CatTime
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1o9cVJ_0d4BEKm600

Cat-themed presents don’t always have to be sensible! (Picture Credit: Dorottya_Mathe/Getty Images)

If you’re perusing CatTime, it probably means that you’re at a point in life where people have long ago decided that gifting you cat-themed presents for any holiday and special occasion is the way to go.

That’s all cool, but there are some guidelines you should really consider before going ahead and gifting even the most confirmed feline fancier a stocking full of cat-themed treats and trinkets.

Consider this your cat egory-by- cat egory guide to sensible or not-so-sensible cat-themed gifting.

1. Classy Cat Wine Glasses

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OVRmQ_0d4BEKm600

(Picture Credit: C&M Personal Gifts/Amazon)

Giving someone a gift that suggests that they might drink too much alcohol is bad. Giving someone a gift that encourages them to go ahead and be merry in a light-hearted way is good.

And giving someone a gift that uses the cat as an excuse to get tipsy is, obviously, excellent. Variations on the “It’s not drinking alone if your cat’s home” slogan are always welcomed, especially on a stemless glass.

You can get it on Amazon here!

2. Kitty Coffee Cups

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bpt8q_0d4BEKm600

(Picture Credit: Enesco/Amazon)

There are some slickly-designed cat-centric cups out there, and some are even shaped to resemble cat ears and tails. Let’s be honest, there’s something a little uninspired about gifting someone a coffee mug — unless it features fantastic felines!

If you are intent on going with this option, at least pep things up by plumping for Pusheen, the Internet’s favorite animated Domestic Shorthair.

You can get it on Amazon here!

3. Cat Calendars For The New Year

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IQRUL_0d4BEKm600

(Picture Credit: Workman Calendars via Amazon)

It’s best to gift your calendars early if that’s an option, just in case the intended recipient intends to snap up one for themselves.

Also, as they’re going to be on display in someone’s abode, make sure to try and match the art style and tone with that person’s tastes, or get a discrete calendar in a box that can sit inconspicuously on their desk.

You can get it on Amazon here!

4. Goofy Kitty Socks

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pL4Ks_0d4BEKm600

(Picture Credit: AnVei-Nao/Amazon)

Despite their cliched status, socks are actually just about the best gift you can give to anyone. There’s nothing quite like the first time you slip on a brand new pair. Adding cats to the mix is obviously cool.

Just remember that not everyone can strut around all day during work hours showing off their cat status. In that case, check out the way AnVei-Nao’s cat socks smartly hide the kitty face down by the toes.

You can get them on Amazon here!

5. Wild Feline T-Shirts

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zyQHp_0d4BEKm600

(Picture Credit: Random Galaxy/Amazon)

Sure, by all means, go ahead and hand someone a feline-fronted t-shirt.

But just remember that if you gift them something from the wackadoo corner of the internet — say, a tee featuring a cat eating pizza in outer space surrounded by burritos — then there’s a small chance they’re only ever gonna wear it once before it ends up ultimately being repurposed as a dish rag when litter box cleaning duties come around.

Subtle and witty is the usually the way to go with cat shirts. But if you have a friend who will dare to be outrageous, this is the shirt to get.

You can get it on Amazon here!

6. Glorious Cat Art

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49sIuD_0d4BEKm600

(Picture Credit: Trends International/Amazon)

Honestly, I’d take caution with this gift.

Sure, there are lots of great, modern, and even edgy cat illustrations out there, and many even riff on pop culture . But unless you’re 100 percent certain that your friend or family member definitely likes the style, you’re buying them some frame-able eye candy that they might feel obligated to display at home even if they don’t really like it.

The exception? Those “Hang In There” posters for a secret Santa. They’re pure office classic.

You can get it on Amazon here!

7. Funky Temporary Cat Tattoos

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EDTKu_0d4BEKm600

(Picture Credit: Chronicle Books, Megan Lynn Kott/Amazon)

Finally, every party should involve temporary cat tattoos, regardless of the specifics of the festive celebration. What warms the collective cockles more than a judgmental kitty paired with the mantra, “I Dislike Most Things?”

Consider Megan Lyn Kott’s Cattoos! to be your ink-pushing friend.

Buy them on Amazon here!

Are you doing any holiday shopping for a feline fanatic this year? What other not-so-sensible, cat-themed presents would you get for a cat lover? Let us know in the comments below!

Related Articles:

Save

Save

The post A Not-So-Sensible Holiday Gift Guide: 7 Cat-Themed Presents For Feline Fanatics appeared first on CatTime .

Comments / 0

Related
HGTV

15 Best Holiday Gifts for Cats

Whether you want to shower your beloved feline with gifts or give something to your favorite cat person, our holiday-inspired gift picks are sure to be your cat’s favorite and won’t blow your holiday budget. From corrugated cardboard scratch pads to festive kicker toys, all of our gift ideas provide hours of interactive play to engage their senses and enhance their natural instincts. Plus, every toy will get your cat moving and exercising, which is simply good for their overall health.
PETS
edibleorlando.com

Holiday Gift Guide: For the Hostess

Last week, we kicked off this season of gift giving with a gift guide for the cooks in your life. This week, we want to shift gears slightly and suggest some fun ideas for the hostess. Shop Local: Central Florida Gifts. A quick stop in Clementine will unequivocally inspire your...
ORLANDO, FL
petpress.net

Top 20 Best Gifts for Cat Lovers and Pet Cats – Best Holiday Guide!

Do you have cat lover friends or family members? Or do you just love cat and cat-related things yourself?. With the holidays just around the corner, cat lovers are looking for that perfect gift to give their cat friends or pet cat. Here are some of our best picks for...
PETS
CatTime

5 Tips To Prepare Your Home For A Senior Cat

November is Adopt A Senior Pet Month, so it's a good time to go over preparing your home for an older feline, whether you plan to adopt or your current kitty resident is getting up there in years. Here are a few ways you can make your home more senior-cat-friendly. The post 5 Tips To Prepare Your Home For A Senior Cat appeared first on CatTime.
PETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Holiday Gifts#Hanukkah Gifts#Cat Books#Cat Person
sparklecat.com

Cat Friday! Holiday Gift Ideas for Cats and Cat Lovers, From Etsy!

Happy Cat Friday! If you haven’t started your holiday shopping yet, you are probably anxious to get it done! And if you have cats or cat lovers (or both) on your list, I have lots of cool ideas for you from Etsy! I tried really hard this year to find unique gifts, and not just the usual mugs and catnip toys. Check them out below.
PETS
CatTime

Why Do I Feel Anxious About Adopting A Senior Cat?

November is National Adopt A Senior Pet Month, and you may want to celebrate by bringing home an older kitty. Here are some concerns you might have about adopting a senior cat along with a few things to consider that will put your mind at ease. The post Why Do I Feel Anxious About Adopting A Senior Cat? appeared first on CatTime.
PETS
CatTime

Zero Tasking Day: 5 Household Tasks Cats Always Mess Up

November 4th is Zero Tasking Day, but cats are skilled at getting in the way of daily chores and routines all year round! Here are five tasks you do that your cats always mess up. The post Zero Tasking Day: 5 Household Tasks Cats Always Mess Up appeared first on CatTime.
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Cats
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Pets
The New Yorker

Give Your Loved One an Oyster I.O.U.: A Food-Themed Holiday Gift Guide

Naturally, we are all, every one of us, good and sober citizens who recognize the consumerist folly of giving holiday presents. The nonnecessity of it all. The silly little ritual of purchase, concealment, adornment, and surprise. The cutthroat, sub-rosa competition of who will out-gift whom, whether by money spent (the amateur’s yardstick) or by delight inspired (the true measure of a gift). Then again, the pointlessness is part of the point. I could give you this lovely little thing any day of the year, sure, but why not have it come wrapped (in all senses) in the holidays? This year, as in all years, I urge you to give gifts that are either tremendously beautiful, tremendously useful, or tremendously absurd—anything less is a missed opportunity. You’ll find gift ideas here for people who cook or eat—which is to say, gift ideas for everyone. Consider, too, a present both personal and local: your favorite cafés, bars, and restaurants almost certainly have coffee mugs, T-shirts, tote bags, and bottles of signature sauce for sale, and nothing wins Christmas morning like reminding friends and loved ones of good times past, and good times to come.
LIFESTYLE
101 Cookbooks

Culinary Gift Guide – A Holiday Gift Guide for Cooks

Happiest holidays everyone! I’ve pulled together this culinary gift guide to help any of you shopping for the cooks in your family. All the items are things I’ve used (and loved!) in my own kitchen or are items made by producers I know and love - with a few wildcards thrown in for fun. I’ve tried to highlight a range here, emphasizing products made by hand, or small companies. Enjoy!
FOOD & DRINKS
Design Taxi

Walmart Pulls Toy Off The Shelf After It’s Found To Be Singing About Cocaine

When an Ontario grandmother brought an “educational toy” home from Walmart, she was shocked to find the cactus plushie swearing and singing songs about coke—no, not the drink, but the drug. “This toy uses swear words and talks about cocaine use. This is not what I ordered from my granddaughter,”...
MUSIC
Digital Trends

This large air fryer is so cheap at Walmart it could be a mistake

This year’s best Black Friday deals will let you expand your kitchen’s capabilities with discounts on a variety of appliances, but you don’t have to wait for the shopping holiday before you begin making purchases. If you’ve been planning to buy an air fryer, you should check out the early Black Friday air fryer deals that retailers are already offering. Among them is Walmart’s $31 discount for the Chefman TurboFry air fryer, which brings its price down to just $69 from its original price of $100.
LIFESTYLE
AOL Corp

Walmart's Cyber Monday deals came early! Our picks, from $10

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change. Worried you missed the Black Friday party? Never fear, Walmart's early Cyber Monday deals are here! This weekend's savings have been incredible all around, and Walmart continues to lead the charge. The retailer now has a ton of early Cyber Monday discounts sitewide, including covet-worthy tech, toys and even bedding. All the big brands are massively on sale: Samsung, Bose, Nintendo, Shark, Tempurpedic, Revlon, Pyrex, The Pioneer Woman, Hamilton Beach...you know the drill.
SHOPPING
The Kitchn

5 Things You Should Always Buy at Dollar Stores, According to Grandmas

Shopping at dollar stores can feel like a treasure hunt, as you look for the best ways to get the most bang for your bucks. With stacks of displays and so many items to choose from, it can actually be a bit overwhelming. What to buy? For guidance, we asked three grandmas, who seem to know a thing or two when it comes to saving money, to tell us about their favorite things to buy at dollar stores. Here are their top five suggestions.
SHOPPING
CatTime

CatTime

Los Angeles, CA
559
Followers
326
Post
47K+
Views
ABOUT

We provide novice and experienced pet parents alike with the important information needed to make them, and their animals, happy and healthy.

 https://cattime.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy