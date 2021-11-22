Bleeding Under The Skin In Dogs: Symptoms, Causes, & Treatments

Bleeding under the skin in dogs is a medical condition that usually happens when injuries result in hemorrhaging under the outer epidermis. Pet parents can often detect it by noticing a discoloration of their dog’s skin.

There are actually three main types of this bleeding that affect dogs: bruising, ecchymosis and petechia.

If you see signs that your dog might be suffering from any of these types of bleeding, then you must consult your veterinarian for a proper diagnosis and course of treatment. Here’s what you should know about the symptoms, causes, and treatments of bleeding under the skin in dogs.

Symptoms Of Bleeding Under The Skin In Dogs

Bleeding under the skin in dogs can appear in different ways depending on the type of injury.

In cases of bruising, ruptured blood vessels can result in a discoloration of the skin.

When ecchymosis is the cause, a purple-looking area develops.

If petechia is behind a case, smaller purple and red dots will appear on the skin.

Causes Of Bleeding Under The Skin In Dogs

The main cause of bleeding under the skin in dogs is usually physical trauma or injury.

In some cases, certain other conditions might make it more likely that a dog develops subdermal bleeding. Some of those factors include:

Ingesting rodent poison

Bone marrow disease

Suffering from Von Willebrand’s Disease

Reaction to certain drugs

Suffering from immune-mediated conditions

Veterinary Treatments

If you notice that your dog is suffering from bleeding under the skin, your veterinarian will want to carry out a fully physical examination. They’ll pay close attention to whether there are any lesions around the affected areas.

The vet will also order blood and urine tests; this is to make sure that there are no blood clotting issues at play.

However, in many confirmed cases, dogs do not need any actual treatment as the bleeding will clear up on its own. But if there is an underlying condition involved, your vet will recommended a course of treatment designed to target that condition.

Additionally, in some severe cases, dogs may need a blood transfusion.

