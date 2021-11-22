Cubs acquire outfielder Harold Ramirez from Cleveland Guardians

(670 The Score) The Cubs have acquired outfielder Harold Ramirez from the Cleveland Guardians in exchange for a cash consideration, they announced Monday afternoon.

Ramirez, 27, hit .268 with seven homers, 41 RBIs and a .703 OPS in 99 games in 2021. He played 49 games in left field, 34 in right field and 20 in center field.

Cleveland designated Ramirez for assignment last Friday. He’s a career .271 hitter with a .714 OPS across three MLB seasons.

Chicago’s 40-man roster now sits at 38 players.