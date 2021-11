MultiVersus has just been announced by Warner Bros. Games and brings a chaotic, free to play fighting experience to the doorstep of your favorite franchises. From Tom and Jerry to Game of Thrones, there is an omnipresent sense of new potential with this latest fighting genre release. MultiVersus is completely free to play and will have cross-progression and bring cross-play between all available platforms that have the game. The leaks about the experience were indeed true and it is a joy to witness in person today seeing the colourful worlds being brought to life in front of us.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 9 DAYS AGO