Twin Falls, ID

Christmas In The Night Time Sky 2021 Event Details

By Brad
KOOL 96.5
KOOL 96.5
 5 days ago
The annual Christmas In The Night Time Sky event for 2021 will be here before you know it. Here's everything you need to know so you'll be ready to watch a free fireworks display on Friday. What is Christmas In The Night Time Sky?. This is a long-running Twin...

