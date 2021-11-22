Superintendent vows changes after planned protest at Little Elm High School spirals out of control

The superintendent of the Little Elm ISD is vowing to make changes after a planned protest at Little Elm High School spiraled out of control.

About 200 students protested what they say is Little Elm High School's unacceptable response to a sexual assault. It culminated in a melee in which police deployed their Tasers and arrested four students.

16-year-old Monet Mobley says she knows this first-hand. She had been assaulted, and she says the school did nothing about it.

"I told my counselor and I told a trusted adult, they didn't really do anything," Mobley said.

In an open letter to the Little Elm ISD community, Superintendent Daniel Gallagher outlined a series of steps to address these issues including creating an independent committee to review the district's sexual harassment and investigation process and performing an independent investigation into the specific incident that led to last Friday's protest.

Gallagher is also holding a listening session next Tuesday evening, November 30th, in the school's auditorium.

LISTEN on the Audacy App

Sign Up and Follow NewsRadio 1080 KRLD

Facebook | Twitter