Denton man who killed his 7-month-old son sentenced

A Denton man who killed his 7-week-old son apparently thought he could help himself by testifying.

26-year old Emilio Morales pleaded guilty to murdering his son Max by striking the child with a closed fist. Then he let the jury decide punishment. The maximum penalty possible was life with parole.

First Assistant DA Jamie Beck says Morales didn't help himself by trying to explain that he was under the influence of methamphetamines.

"He testified, I guess hoping to get some kind of mercy from the jury," Beck said. "That did not happen. They sent out a note during deliberations wanting to know if they could go higher than the law allowed."

While the jury wanted to lock Morales up for life without parole, this was not an option for felony murder. The jury gave Morales the maximum plus the maximum fine of $10,000 for good measure.

LISTEN on the Audacy App

Sign Up and Follow NewsRadio 1080 KRLD

Facebook | Twitter