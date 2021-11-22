Is Roethlisberger the Steelers best option in 2022

Is Ben Roethlisberger the Steelers best option at quarterback in 2022?

During Sunday night’s game in L.A. against the Chargers, Roethlisberger went 28 of 44 with 273 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions.

In his last five games, Big Ben has thrown zero interceptions compared to nine touchdowns.

That streak is the longest Roethlisberger has gone in his career without an interception.

On Sunday night, Roethlisberger looked the best he has all season and was able to give the offense a late lead (that wouldn’t last). That is something Mason Rudolph would’ve have been able to do. That’s something Dwayne Haskins couldn’t have done.

If those three are their options for next season, it has to be Ben.

A lot can change before now and draft day in April, but NFL insider Jay Glazer says head coach Mike Tomlin doesn’t want to start fresh with a young quarterback and wants a mobile veteran QB n 2022.

With all due respect to Kenny Pickett, who should be a considered a Heisman candidate, the quarterback stock in the 2022 draft isn’t as strong as it was this past year.

“It’s going be more of these other, the Deshaun Watsons, if Russell (Wilson) will be out there, Aaron (Rodgers), I mean those type of guys, there’s going to be a huge market,” said Glazer about the Steelers possible quarterback in 2022 during the Pat McAfee Show last week.

If the Steelers can’t afford or lure a veteran quarterback, it could very well be Ben back behind center.

Glazer added it’s also up to Roethlisberger if he returns or not and that’s a big question mark.

As Steelers Insider Ed Bouchette said on Monday during the Fan Morning Show, it will be up to how he feels and if the offensive line is the same, why would he want to come back?

While it wasn’t a win, it was a classic Roethlisberger game, where he comes back to play with zero practice and has his best game of the season.

It still may be a small chance, but the possibility of Roethlisberger returning next season seems to be increasing.