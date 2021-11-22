ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Is Roethlisberger the Steelers best option in 2022

By Andrew Limberg
93.7 The Fan
93.7 The Fan
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cpx6H_0d4BBkhv00

Is Ben Roethlisberger the Steelers best option at quarterback in 2022?

During Sunday night’s game in L.A. against the Chargers, Roethlisberger went 28 of 44 with 273 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions.

In his last five games, Big Ben has thrown zero interceptions compared to nine touchdowns.

That streak is the longest Roethlisberger has gone in his career without an interception.

On Sunday night, Roethlisberger looked the best he has all season and was able to give the offense a late lead (that wouldn’t last). That is something Mason Rudolph would’ve have been able to do. That’s something Dwayne Haskins couldn’t have done.

If those three are their options for next season, it has to be Ben.

A lot can change before now and draft day in April, but NFL insider Jay Glazer says head coach Mike Tomlin doesn’t want to start fresh with a young quarterback and wants a mobile veteran QB n 2022.

With all due respect to Kenny Pickett, who should be a considered a Heisman candidate, the quarterback stock in the 2022 draft isn’t as strong as it was this past year.

“It’s going be more of these other, the Deshaun Watsons, if Russell (Wilson) will be out there, Aaron (Rodgers), I mean those type of guys, there’s going to be a huge market,” said Glazer about the Steelers possible quarterback in 2022 during the Pat McAfee Show last week.

If the Steelers can’t afford or lure a veteran quarterback, it could very well be Ben back behind center.

Glazer added it’s also up to Roethlisberger if he returns or not and that’s a big question mark.

As Steelers Insider Ed Bouchette said on Monday during the Fan Morning Show, it will be up to how he feels and if the offensive line is the same, why would he want to come back?

While it wasn’t a win, it was a classic Roethlisberger game, where he comes back to play with zero practice and has his best game of the season.

It still may be a small chance, but the possibility of Roethlisberger returning next season seems to be increasing.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

The Steelers Have Added A New Quarterback

The Pittsburgh Steelers find themselves in the midst of complicated situation pertaining to their quarterback position. With Ben Roethlisberger’s status still in doubt due to a positive COVID-19 test, the organization doesn’t have a clear answer as to who will line up under center for this week’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Saturday Night’s Ben Roethlisberger News

The Pittsburgh Steelers were hit with some tough news on Saturday night. Less than 24 hours before the Steelers kickoff against the Detroit Lions, starting quarterback Ben Roethlisberger has been placed on the COVID-19/reserve list. Pittsburgh was a heavy favorite heading into tomorrow’s contest against the 0-8 Lions at Heinz...
NFL
The Baltimore Sun

RB Le’Veon Bell ‘started foaming at the mouth’ when Ravens, his former AFC North nemesis, reached out with a job offer

There was a time when the Ravens would have celebrated holding Le’Veon Bell to 48 yards on 11 carries. Not so long ago, he lived in their nightmares — those outside runs on which he’d wait and wait, then snap off a double-digit gain, or the pass routes on which he’d toy with some poor linebacker. As an All-Pro for the Pittsburgh Steelers, he played a starring role in some of the most painful ...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jay Glazer
Person
Ben Roethlisberger
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Chiefs, Steelers Trade

On Tuesday, the Kansas City Chiefs and Pittsburgh Steelers agreed to a trade involving outside linebacker Melvin Ingram. According to multiple reports, the Chiefs have traded a sixth-round pick to the Steelers in return for Ingram. Ingram requested a trade last week due to a lack of playing time in...
NFL
The Spun

NFL Officials Reportedly Admitted To Critical Mistake

Few NFL games this season, if any, featured more questionable officiating calls than last Monday’s game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Chicago Bears. There were several highly questionable calls in that Monday contest, when the Steelers beat the Bears, 29-27. Bears quarterback Justin Fields was on the receiving end...
NFL
Sporting News

Steelers' Mike Tomlin repeats Le'Veon Bell message after Melvin Ingram trade: 'Volunteers not hostages'

Steelers linebacker Melvin Ingram was traded to the Chiefs on Tuesday in return for a sixth-round draft pick ahead of the NFL trade deadline. The Steelers had just signed 32-year-old Ingram in the offseason. What sparked the trade, though, was Ingram reportedly wanting more playing time on the Steelers. Through seven games, he was only a starting player in one Steelers game and he played in six total games.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Steelers#Chargers#American Football#Heisman#The Deshaun Watsons
ClutchPoints

Terry Bradshaw’s net worth in 2021

Terry Bradshaw is an NFL great and is widely considered as one of the best quarterbacks of all time. He is a Hall of Famer in both college and pro football. For this one, we will take a look at Terry Bradshaw’s net worth in 2021. Terry Bradshaw’s Net Worth...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
On3.com

Steelers release Thursday injury report ahead of game vs. Bengals

It’s another full injury report for the Pittsburgh Steelers. The team released its second of the week on Thursday ahead of Sunday’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger was once again limited with two injuries to his pectoral and right shoulder, and linebacker TJ Watt was also limited continues to work his way back from hip and knee injuries. Cornerback Joe Haden was back to practice after missing Wednesday with a foot injury, too.
NFL
93.7 The Fan

Sunday’s horror show eerily reminiscent

Boswell missed a 42-yard field goal. After a Cleveland 3-and-out, Roethlisberger fumbled again – and Schobert recovered again - giving the Browns a chance to win it but the great Zane Gonzalez returned the favor by missing from 43 yards.
NFL
93.7 The Fan

93.7 The Fan

Pittsburgh, PA
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
722K+
Views
ABOUT

All sports news from Pittsburgh, including the Pirates, Steelers, Penguins and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/937thefan

Comments / 0

Community Policy